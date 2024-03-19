Iveco Group initiates transition to new Chief Human Resources Officer

Turin, 18th March 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) today announces that Francesco Tutino, having contributed importantly to the Company's successful spin-off and first two years of independence in his role as Chief Human Resources & IT Officer, will be taking up a new position in another industry sector within the end of the second quarter of this year. Until then he will continue to serve in his current responsibilities and to ensure continuity.

The search process to identify Mr. Tutino’s successor is already under way, with a view to making an appointment by the end of this transitional period.

Gerrit Marx, CEO, Iveco Group, said: “I want to thank Francesco for his passion, tenacity and leadership. He has been a key member of the Senior Leadership Team since the creation of the independent Iveco Group in 2021 and together, jointly with the entire SLT, we forged the solid foundations for the disciplined execution of our ambitious plans.”

