67 Thai Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

Congratulations to the Winners of 2022 Thailand HR Asia Best Companies to Work in Asia

With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia's stringent evaluation criteria.

In all, 17,400 employees from 219 Thai companies took part in HR Asia's proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model - ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 67 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Thai market.

"HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees' employees - making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year - the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region", says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.

The top three workplace initiatives most valued by Thai employees are that the organization has flexible working arrangements, employees are also willing to help those who requires assistance, and employees are willing to put in the extra effort to achieve the goals and objectives of the organization.

However, the survey has also turned up concerns from employees, chief of which is lack of communication when establishing or enforcing corporate structure changes.

The WeCare awards are also given out to Advanced Info Service PLC., B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited, Boon Rawd Group, Phyathai & Paolo Hospital Group, and Suntory Beverage and Food Thailand.

2022 Thailand HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia credits HR Note Thailand as the award's supporting partners.

"The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth," Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (THAILAND EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

Advanced Info Service PLC. Allergan, an AbbVie company - Thailand Allianz Ayudhya AXA Insurance Public Co., Ltd. B. Braun ( Thailand ) Ltd. B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited BCG Benchachinda Group Boon Rawd Group Cargill Meats ( Thailand ) Limited cargo-partner Logistics Ltd. CBRE Thailand Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL. Chia Tai Co., Ltd. Chubb Samaggi Insurance PCL. Concentrix Services ( THAILAND ) Co., LTD CP ALL Public Company Limited DTGO Corporation Limited ECCO ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd Ecolab Ltd. Elabram Thailand ExxonMobil Limited FedEx Express Thailand FWD Life Insurance Public Company Limited Griffith Foods Co., Ltd Hewlett Packard Enterprise I.P. ONE Co., Ltd. Kasikorn Business Technology Group KASIKORNBANK PCL Kerry Ingredients ( Thailand ) Ltd. Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL. Lazada Limited Learn Corporation Lotus's Major Cineplex Group Marsh PB Co., Ltd Mazars ( Thailand ) Ltd. Mediterranean Shipping ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. Michelin Siam Co., Ltd. Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited Nalco Industrial Services ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. Neo Corporate Co., Ltd. Ngern Tid Lor Public Company Limited Novartis ( Thailand ) Limited Olam ( Thailand ) Ltd Osotspa Public Company Limited Philip Morris Trading ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. Phyathai & Paolo Hospital Group PPG Coatings ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. Provincial Electricity Authority PTG Energy Public Company Limited SAP Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing ( Thailand ) Ltd. SAS Software ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. Siam Commercial Bank SIAM KUBOTA Corporation Co., Ltd. Siam Makro Public Company Limited Siam Piwat Company Limited Suntory Beverage and Food Thailand Suntory PepsiCo Beverage ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. TDCX Thailand Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Thai Wah Public Company Limited TikTok Thailand Unilever Thai Trading Limited United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited Watsons Thailand Yves Rocher ( Thailand ) Ltd.

