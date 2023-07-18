6clicks Appoints Andrew Lawrence as Chief Technology Officer

New Role Underscores 6clicks’s Unique, Innovative Technology that Transforms the Practice of GRC and Enables Organizations to Stay Ahead of Change

6clicks, the leading AI-powered GRC platform for businesses and advisors, today announced that Andrew Lawrence, has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to continue to drive the power, innovation, ease of use and flexibility of its platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Lawrence will work closely with Chief Product Officer Louis Strauss in the productive use of technology.

“6clicks re-wrote the book on how to effectively manage GRC through the use of an integrated, purpose-built platform with unique technological advances,” said Anthony Stevens, CEO & Co-Founder, 6clicks. "With Andrew as CTO, we are extending our work in strategic innovation and driving increased efficiency and effectiveness in GRC. Andrew’s knowledge, experience and passion make him perfectly suited for this critical role."

Lawrence has a well-established history as an engineering and technology leader. Prior to 6clicks, Lawrence’s positions have included being Head of Technology for Insight Data Solutions, a company later acquired by Domain; leader of software and technology at Stratton Finance; and Co-Founder of a private cryptocurrency business.

“As Chief Technology Officer, I have the opportunity to explore and pursue areas of rich technological potential while also keeping a close eye on the escalating challenges faced by GRC organizations and teams,” said Lawrence. “I am impressed with what 6clicks has already achieved, and I know that the company will continue to innovate in critical, meaningful ways.”

About 6clicks

Recognizing the immense challenges facing risk and compliance teams, 6clicks was founded to apply the power of AI within a productive management framework to exponentially advance teams. Aside from being fast to implement and easy to use, 6clicks is making waves in the market through:

· Hub & Spoke architecture – designed from the ground up to support multi-tenanted distributed deployment - perfect for large enterprises, advisors and MSPs.

· Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine that does in seconds what would take weeks, including compliance mapping and policy gap analysis, and now control set and control description automation – a boon for compliance professionals.

· Fully integrated content – no 'uploads', external data feeds or a lack of traceability – all you need is baked into the platform.

As the name suggests (read: "The founder's story: How 6clicks was born and what’s behind the name”), 6clicks makes it easy to manage risk and compliance—faster and with greater accuracy, consistency and scalability. Designed for advisors and businesses and powered by AI and integrated content, 6clicks is taking on giants like ServiceNow, Diligent, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize by reinventing how automated GRC operates.

