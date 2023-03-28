6clicks Appoints GRC Leader Shireen Fernandez to Lead Asia-Pacific Region, Growing to Meet High Demand for GRC Transformation

With this appointment, 6clicks continues its rapid growth trajectory, as it expands its presence in the APAC region and delivers its market-leading GRC platform to a growing number of customers.

6clicks, the GRC innovators, today announced the appointment of industry leader Shireen Fernandez as vice president of the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), a new position, focused on the continued growth in the Asia-Pacific region to meet the increasing demand for GRC transformation across the industry. Fernandez will be responsible for local sales, strategy and support for new and existing customers through growing a direct team and increasing and empowering regional or global partners. Reporting directly to Michelle Torrey-Teunissen, chief revenue officer, Shireen has been promoted from her position of director of strategic partnerships where she has proven indispensable in supporting and growing partners across the region.

“The Asia-Pacific region has been a hotbed of activity, as countries add their own regulations and companies grapple with efficiently managing governance, risk and compliance, following local requirements and struggling to comply with ones brought by doing business in various places around the globe,” said Torrey-Teunissen. “6clicks provides a powerful, modern platform for managing rapidly evolving requirements and policies, and Shireen is especially well-suited to lead our efforts in serving the entire APAC region.”

Fernandez added, “I am excited at the opportunity to lead our efforts in the APAC region. I believe that 6clicks is uniquely positioned to help companies in this region manage their GRC challenges and meet regulatory requirements as part of a comprehensive governance framework. I look forward to working with our customers and partners to leverage our platform solution to mitigate their risks and drive their success.”

Fernandez has deep experience in risk, compliance and security, with a proven track record in GRC. Prior to 6clicks, she served as Proposition Sales Specialist for Refinitiv and business development manager and risk specialist for Thomson Reuters. She also served as business development manager and client relations manager for RISQ Group Pty Ltd. Fernandez has most recently completed a Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance and Risk Management from the Governance Institute of Australia (formerly Chartered Secretaries of Australia). She also holds a double masters in international relations and international Communications from Macquarie University, a Graduate Diploma in Management from Central Queensland University and a bachelor's in information technology (Management), among others.

With this appointment, 6clicks continues its rapid growth trajectory, as it expands its presence in the APAC region and delivers its market-leading GRC platform to a growing number of customers.

About 6clicks

Recognizing the immense challenges facing risk and compliance teams, 6clicks was founded to apply the power of AI within a productive management framework to exponentially advance teams. Aside from being fast to implement and easy to use, 6clicks is making waves in the market through:

Hub & Spoke architecture – designed from the ground up to support multi-tenanted distributed deployment - perfect for large enterprises, advisors and MSPs.

Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine that does in seconds what would take weeks, including compliance mapping and policy gap analysis, and now control set and control description automation – a boon for compliance professionals.

Fully integrated content – no ‘uploads’, external data feeds or a lack of traceability – all you need is baked into the platform.

As the name suggests (read: “The founder’s story: How 6clicks was born and what’s behind the name”), 6clicks makes it easy to manage risk and compliance—faster and with greater accuracy, consistency and scalability. Designed for advisors and businesses and powered by AI and integrated content, 6clicks is taking on giants like ServiceNow, Dilligent, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize by reinventing how automated GRC operates.

