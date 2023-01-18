6clicks Expands Offering with Launch of Marketplace for GRC Vendors and Advisors

6clicks fuels growth for advisors and businesses with the launch of the first global risk and compliance marketplace for technology, services, insurance, and content providers.

6clicks revolutionizes the Governance, Risk, and Compliance industry with the launch of 6clicks Marketplace. The platform offers businesses, software vendors, advisors, and managed service providers access to a wide range of apps and content that connect with the 6clicks core GRC platform. This ground-breaking launch positions 6clicks as the go-to destination for all things risk and compliance.

With rising cyber threats, businesses need access to tools and resources that can help protect businesses and demonstrate compliance. The platform offers solutions for GRC issues such as cybersecurity, risk management, collaboration, and process optimisation.

The 6clicks Marketplace has already gained strong support from key customers in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, with over 95% of 6clicks' 1000+ customers already using content from the 6clicks library and integrations with apps through our partnership with Zapier. At launch, there will be over a hundred partners offering access to their apps and content via the 6clicks Marketplace.

Key facts about the 6clicks Marketplace:

Offers a comprehensive range of content, including standards, laws, regulations, frameworks, policies, control sets, audit and assessment templates, risk and issue libraries, project methodologies, and playbooks.

Provides industry-specific content for many popular vertical segments, for example, the ability for businesses in Australia to access control libraries and obligations provided by leading law firm King Wood Mallesons to ensure compliance with Australian Credit License and Australian Financial Services licences. This content is also expanding to cover other industries and regions.

Access to a range of 6clicks integrations with popular tools like Zapier, allowing businesses to streamline their processes and improve efficiency through seamless integration with their existing systems.

Comments on the news:

6clicks’ Global Head of Digital Ecosystem, Elaine Suezo, says​ “Our ecosystem is rapidly expanding with hundreds of partners eager to join. We've invested heavily in our GRC platform to provide customers with tools to manage risk and compliance that can connect and share data with 6clicks.”

CyberCX CEO, John Pataridis, says, "Our partnership with 6clicks has already proven successful in helping our clients improve their cybersecurity and risk management strategies, and we're looking forward to expanding our reach and helping even more businesses through this platform."

Orpheus Cyber CEO, Oliver Church, says, "6clicks' dedication to risk and compliance aligns with our goal to provide valuable insights and intelligence to help organizations understand and reduce their attack surface. We believe this partnership will give our products greater visibility and assist businesses in improving their cybersecurity strategies."

6pillars CEO, Lorenzo Modesto, says, “6pillars is delighted to be featured with 6clicks as a solution that delivers the continuous compliance that standards including SOC 2 Type 2 and PCI-DSS 4.0 will require customers in AWS. Using 6clicks and 6pillars together gives industries requiring high levels of compliance the powerful combination to implement automated best-practice across their AWS cloud environments.”

About Us: 6clicks is a cutting-edge solution for compliance management, offering fast implementation and ease of use. Our unique Hub & Spoke architecture allows for federated or distributed deployment, making it ideal for large enterprises, advisors, and MSPs. Our Hailey AI Engine uses AI-powered mapping to quickly identify compliance and non-compliance in seconds, streamlining the process for compliance professionals. With fully integrated content, there's no need for external data feeds or 'uploads'; all the information you need is right on the platform. As the name suggests (read: “The founder’s story: How 6clicks was born and what’s behind the name”), 6clicks makes it easy to manage risk and compliance. Designed for advisors and businesses powered by AI and integrated content, 6clicks is taking on giants like ServiceNow, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize.

