The 6th WIC kicks off in Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online opening ceremony of the 6th World Intelligence Congress (WIC) cum Summit on Innovative Development was held at National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin) on June 24.



The conference hall of the 6th World Intelligence Congress.

Wan Gang, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and president of China Association for Science and Technology, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony. Xiao Yaqing, minister of industry and information technology, Li Xiaohong, president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Li Hongzhong, secretary of CPC Tianjin Committee, gave speeches. Zhang Gong, acting mayor of Tianjin, presided over the event.

Wan said China has seen fast development of new-generation artificial intelligence which is characterized by technology integration and function expansion in singular intelligence, multi-source heterogeneous data and connotation extension in swarm intelligence, application scenario-driven interdisciplinary integration and efficient security guarantee. He also said that, after five years' development, the WIC has become a platform and a bridge that showcase and link the latest outcomes in the global AI community, an iconic event in Tianjin, and a window for a glimpse of China's AI industry.

Li Hongzhong said Tianjin has been endeavoring to be a pioneer in AI development and made a series of achievements over the past five years, including increasing passion for scientific explorations, enhanced vigor and concentrated resources for innovation, a thriving AI industry and wide application of digital and AI technologies in industries and everyday life. He said Tianjin will spare no effort to build an innovation cluster, make manufacturing a main driver for the city's development, deepen the reform of the local science and technology management system, and quicken the pace of building a "smart port".

As a representative of the Guest Country of Honor, Tom Duke, deputy HM trade commissioner for China at the Department for International Trade of British Embassy Beijing, spoke on site. Yuval Waks, deputy chief of mission at the Israel Embassy in China, spoke via video. They both agreed that the success of the WIC has shown that China, especially Tianjin, is demonstrating great strength and playing an important role in the technology-driven world today, and hoped the WIC could help further enhance the ties between China and their countries in science and technology development and trade.

Following the WIC opening ceremony was the Summit on Innovative Development, which was presided over by Gong Ke, former president of World Federation of Engineering Organizations and executive director of the Chinese Institute of New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Strategies.

Twelve guests delivered speeches on site or via video. Among them are Zhou Ji, honorary chairman of Governing Board of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Yin Qi, co-founder and CEO of MEGVII, Liu Liehong, chairman of China Unicom, Yang Yuanqing, chairman and CEO of Lenovo, Zeng Yi, director and general manager of China Electronics Corporation, Nabil Habayeb, senior vice president of GE and president and CEO of GE International Markets, Zhou Hongyi, founder of 360 Group, Thomas J. Sargent, winner of the 2011 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and a professor of economics and business at New York University, Chen Xudong, general manager of IBM Greater China, Liu Jiren, founding chairman of Neusoft, Wang Yusuo, chairman of ENN Group, and Wang Jian, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and founder of Alibaba Cloud.

