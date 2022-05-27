7-Eleven Spices Up Your World With A Brand-New Ready-to-Eat Menu of Deliciously Fiery Dishes!

To satisfy Singaporeans' love for spicy food, 7-Eleven is launching a mouth-watering selection from across the globe to appease all chilli cravings. Think you can take the heat? Join 7- Eleven's special #7ElevenSpicyChallenge to get featured in the Spicy Hall of Fame and stand to win attractive prizes. Play 7-Eleven's exclusive 'Catch the Chilli' in-store game to win discount vouchers!



SINGAPORE -





With 11 items and 5 spice levels - there's something for everyone!



To help you pick a dish to suit your spice tolerance, 7-Eleven has created a 'spice spectrum' that grades each dish from a mild Level 1 all the way up to a mind-blowingly spicy Level 5! Check out the tempting Spice Up Your World menu coming to a 7-Eleven near you:



7-SELECT Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodles (Level 5) (U.P. $4.80) – The ultimate test for all daredevils. The ghost pepper craze isn't going away just yet! Sink your teeth into this noodle dish topped with a spicy chicken cutlet. Be sure to have a glass of milk on standby, and don't say we didn't warn you!



7-SELECT Fiery Chicken Wonton (Level 3) (U.P. $3.90) – Chilli heads will love this red hot version of the popular Chinese restaurant favourite 红油抄手! Spicy chicken wontons (or dumplings) are tossed in aromatic chilli oil, made with the wholesome choice of canola oil and a fragrant blend of herbs and spices.



7-SELECT Chilli Crab Linguine (Level 1) (U.P. $4.80) – Chilli crab is an iconic Singaporean dish, and this supremely satisfying fusion recipe features al dente linguine with an in-house chilli crab sauce complete with juicy morsels of crab meat. It's the perfect piquant pasta dish!



ANDES Mala Spaghetti with Prawn (Level 2) (U.P. $6) – Following the overwhelming response to its recent launch of ANDES ready-to-eat meals in stores, 7-Eleven has again worked with the popular restaurant chain to create an all-new spicy dish where east meets west. This lip-tingling blend of Sichuan peppercorns and spices tossed together with spaghetti and prawns will have you longing for more!



7-Eleven is also launching a trio of tempting dishes from Taste Asia. Spice lovers won't be able to resist the Taste Asia Thai Chicken Larb with Glutinous Rice (Level 4) (U.P. $4.20), consisting of minced chicken in a spicy and tangy Thai sauce with sticky rice. Bursting with the flavours of Indian spices, Taste Asia Vindaloo Chicken Curry with Turmeric Rice (Level 3) (U.P. $4.50) is an aromatic curry dish served with a fragrant chickpea and golden turmeric rice. If you're looking for a mouth-watering mix of flavours and textures, then try Taste Asia Hot & Sour Glass Noodles (Level 2) (U.P. $3.20) that features silky glass noodles and crunchy peanuts in a hot and sour soup drizzled with chilli oil.



If you're looking for a quick bite with a spicy kick, then go for one of these Indian-inspired options. Quix Spicy Chicken Tikka Masala Wrap (Level 2) (U.P. $3.60) boasts roasted marinated chicken tikka, white cabbage and romaine lettuce encased in a 12-inch tortilla. Or try a Quix Spicy Curry Chicken Sandwich (Level 1) (U.P. $3.30) , a grab-and-go take on a fan favourite dish.



To help quench your thirst and cool down your taste buds, enjoy $0.50 off FIRST BREW Honey Yuzu or Honey with Aloe Vera (U.P. $2.50) with the purchase of any item in the Spice Up Your World range.



7-Eleven is giving away $10,000 worth of prizes if you're up for a challenge!



Want to show how well you can handle the heat? Then take part in the #7ElevenSpicyChallenge ! All you have to do is take a video of you eating and finishing any one of the items in the Spice Up Your World range without drinking anything at all.



Get featured on the spicy leaderboard on 7-Eleven's official Instagram Highlights by tagging #7ElevenSpicyChallenge and @7ElevenSG on Instagram or TikTok and stand a chance to be one of five weekly winners to score a $20 7-Eleven voucher from 25 May to 21 June 2022.



Have a go at 7-Eleven's 'Catch the Chilli' game while you're in-store grabbing your next spicy meal – scan the QR code to play and stand to win $1 vouchers off the Spice Up Your World range! There are $10,000 worth of vouchers up for grabs so head on over to your nearest 7- Eleven now!



For more details on products included in the Spice Up Your World range, launch dates and the promotion, please refer to this summary table:



Product

RSP

Promotion

Promo



Period

Launch



Date

7-SELECT Chilli Crab



Linguine (Level 1)

$4.80





+ $2 for First Brew Honey Yuzu / Honey with Aloe Vera





25 May –



21 Jun



2022





25 May



2022

7-SELECT Fiery Chicken



Wonton (Level 3)

$3.90

7-SELECT Ghost Pepper



Chicken Noodles (Level 5)

$4.80

7-SELECT Black Pepper



Chicken Burger (Level 1)

$2.00

Quix Spicy Chicken Tikka



Masala Wrap (Level 2)

$3.60

Quix Curry Chicken



Sandwich (Level 1)

$3.30

Taste Asia Vindaloo Chicken Curry with



Turmeric Rice (Level 3)





$4.50

Taste Asia Thai Chicken Larb with Glutinous Rice



(Level 4)





$4.20

Taste Asia Hot & Sour



Glass Noodles (Level 2)

$3.20

ANDES Mala Spaghetti



with Prawn (Level 2)

$6.00

7-SELECT Tom Yum Oden



(Level 2) available at selected stores





$2.80

-

-

About 7-Eleven

All are halal-certified except for 7-Select Tom Yum Oden.More promotions and updates can also always be found on the official 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook and 7-Eleven Singapore Instagram pages.

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7CAFÉ as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal. For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg



