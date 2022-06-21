7-Eleven x Tiger Beer unveils Singapore’s first beachfront store in Sentosa

Exciting new beachfront store on the sands of popular Palawan beach is now open – bringing beachside convenience to even more locals and tourists alike!

7-Eleven Store Front View

Promotion

Promotional period

Details

Spin and Win prizes* (with a minimum spend of $7)

25 and 26 June 2022

● Sentosa premium merchandise such as luggage tags and tote bags



● $5 Dairy Farm vouchers



● $10 Dairy Farm vouchers



● Jinro Hite Tonic Water 250ml FOC



● Vaseline HB SPF 24 Sun + Pol E 100ml



● Asian Delight Sea Coconut



● Lays Max BBQ potato chips 73g



● Authentic Tea House Ceylon Tea 500ml



● Seaweed Wasabi Cashew Mix Macadamia 35g

Slurpee and Nitro Tea

25 June - 3 July 2022

● Slurpee Large 16oz at promo price $1.50 (normal RSP $1.80) 25 and 26 June



● Nitro Tea BOGO – applicable for both flavours

Tiger Beer

25 June - 22 July 2022

● Buy 5 reverse tap cups of beer at a go and get 1 free Tiger Crystal 49cl can



● While stocks last

Tiger Beer gift with purchase

23 July - 19 August 2022

● Buy 3 reverse tap cups of beer and get 1 free Elegante glass*



● Buy 6 reverse tap cups of beer and get 1 free Elegante glass and 1 slipper-shaped floatie* [1m (W) x 1.5m (H)]



*Limited quantity of 200 each



About 7-Eleven

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 June 2022 - Singapore's favourite convenience store, 7-Eleven, and the country's favourite, Tiger Beer, have joined forces to unveil the very first beachfront convenience store right on the sands of Palawan Beach Walk, Sentosa! On 25th and 26th June, the first-of-its-kind store will kick off opening celebrations with a variety of promotions and special treats for families enjoying the last weekend of the school holidays and for young adults and tourists who have made hanging out on the beaches of Sentosa their highlight of the week.Perched right on the sands of the popular Palawan beach, this instagrammable 7-Eleven store can be spotted from afar with its vibrant murals and unique graffiti artwork on its facade. This exciting store offers ice-cold Tiger beer on reverse tap, exclusive Nitro Tea and icy Arctic Coke to help beat the heat, of course, along with 7-Eleven's all-time favourites - Slurpee, Mr. Softee and 7CAFÉ. Guests can enjoy their refreshing drinks, hot snacks and even ready-to-eat meals at the special 7-Eleven x Tiger Beer chillout area on the sands or at their favourite beach spot.To help people get their drinks fast, 7-Eleven and Tiger Beer will be bringing a special reverse tap bar, which will automatically dispense the right pour of beer in each cup consistently – without needing a bartender. The reverse tap dispenser is fast, convenient and easy, giving you more time to spend soaking up the sun.7-Eleven's Sentosa Palawan Beach store will also be introducing the new and exclusive Nitro Tea. Choose between a refreshing black tea or a variety of caffeine-free fruit teas to give your taste buds a high-five. Either way, you will experience a rich, dairy-free creamy foam, refreshing and longer-lasting flavour, and sweetness without the added calories – thanks to the nitrogen infusion that gives beverages a sweet taste without added sweeteners.7-Eleven will also be bringing the unique Arctic Coke machine to Palawan Beach! Simply choose your bottle of Coca-Cola, put it into the machine and press a button – in no time, you will have an icy cold Coke slushie to give you a brain freeze that will refresh your mind for the week ahead.Beachgoers who feel peckish after sun and surf will also be able to get delicious warm pastries and finger food from the hot food counter. Savoury hot food items include fried chicken selections from super crispy chicken to savoury chicken drumsticks and wings, while those who long for buttery pastries can expect offerings such as Butter Croissant, Cocoa Hazelnut Croissant, Pain Au Raisin, Tomato Cheese Tart, Mini doughnuts, Pure Butter Madeleine and Citrus Madeleine. Ready-to-Eat meals will also be available for those who need more filling up, an affordable alternative to the pricier options in the area.Savour the last weekend of the June school holidays with an unforgettable carnival-inspired blast on the beach with family and friends at the 7-Eleven's Sentosa Palawan Beach store on 25 and 26 June 2022 from 10am onwards.Customers can enjoy free popcorn, 7-Eleven balloons, face painting activities, Häagen-Dazs or Walls ice cream (first 200 customers, with any purchase), Mr. Softee (100 cups a day), chances to walk away with exciting Spin and Win rewards (with a minimum spend of $7, list of prizes in table below*), and last but not least, live music performed by local singer-busker Jeff Ng, who recently made headlines for his popular weekly busking at The Cathay!Customers can also look forward to the following deals:More promotions and updates can also be found on the official 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook and 7-Eleven Singapore Instagram pages."7-Eleven is reimagining convenience at the beach with our first beachfront store at Sentosa, in collaboration with Singapore's iconic brand Tiger Beer. From the Arctic Coke machine to the exclusive Nitro Tea, and Reverse Tap beer and the Tiger Beer chill out zone, our new store offers a lot of exciting things for beach loving families, young adults and tourists, and we look forward to welcoming them! We hope that customers will be able to enjoy our new concept store with its unique design and special murals," said Mr. Steven Lye, Managing Director of 7-Eleven Singapore."This is a great collaboration with 7-Eleven where we pushed the boundaries and found innovative ways to uncage the ultimate refreshment for our consumers. Tiger has a special bond with beer-lovers, and we believe that the beachfront store at Sentosa Palawan Beach would energise the experience by bringing consumers the smoothest beer and greatest vibes," said Yogender Sharma, Marketing Manager of Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore."We are delighted to be home to Singapore's first-ever 7-Eleven store by the beach. This new store concept is an example of the novel and imaginative experience that we are curating for our guests on our beach. Apart from providing the convenience of getting beach essentials, the store is also a unique beachfront bistro where guests can pick up a quick and affordable meal. We welcome this partnership with 7-Eleven in enhancing our guests' experience as they enjoy their day on Sentosa, " said Mr Chew Tiong Heng, Divisional Director (Business and Experience Development), Sentosa Development Corporation.High-res images of the 7-Eleven Sentosa Palawan Beach store are available here

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7CAFÉ as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal. For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg



About Tiger Beer

Tiger Beer was born in 1932 on the streets of Singapore. Today, Tiger Beer is the number one Asia premium beer and one of the fastest growing brands that is currently available in more than 50 markets across the globe. Tiger Beer believes great ideas and talent are not born in the boardroom but born on the streets of the world. Therefore, Tiger Beer is committed to championing local talents who approach their craft in unconventional ways. Tiger Beer continues to support these talents by uncaging unexpected possibilities for them. For more information, please visit www.tigerbeer.com/sg



