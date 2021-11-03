70% of users are interested in mobile games integrated into the Stories feature in apps

InAppStory, the tool for embedding mobile Stories into any app, shared the first results of the new format of mobile games – in-Stories games in brands’ apps.

InAppStory, the tool for embedding mobile Stories into any app, today shared the first results of the new format of mobile games: in-Stories games in brands’ apps for Tele2 telecom operator and Dodo Pizza.

Mobile games are booming

Netflix recently announced a test of mobile games in its Android app in Poland. The streamer thinks that games are “another new content category” for its business.

The number of users in mobile games is enormous: 56% of them play more than 10 times a week. The puzzle games market has grown by 34% from 2017 to 2019. InAppStory created functionality to add simple puzzle games to Stories in any brand app. Games in Stories have leaderboards and a sharing feature.

300K unique players with an 80% conversion rate to prize in in-Stories game

On August 21, the Tele2 telecommunications operator rolled out Teletronika, their first in-Stories game, to increase the time users spent in the app, and boost the number of users of their special program.

It strongly resembles the Soviet-era retro game from the Elektronika series. The concept of the project was chosen in such a way as to evoke a feeling of nostalgia in the user. The hero of the game is a schoolboy who catches images of objects that fly out of the clouds in the left and right parts of the screen in a notebook. The speed of movement of objects, and hence the difficulty, increases. The more items the player manages to sell, the better the prize.

Results:

– The average user has played 2.5 games.

– Over 300k unique users have played.

– 80% of those who started playing switched to receiving a gift in the operator's special program.

“This was our first experiment in launching games in the Stories of a mobile app. We wanted to understand how effective this new partitioning tool was. If we compare it with ordinary Stories, we evaluate the first results as good,” said Sergey Kolesnyak, the Development Director of the digital channel Tele2 Russia.

72% of people who opened a Story with a game started to play

On September 21, Dodo Pizza launched their own in-Stories game in their app: Dodomania. It's a Match 3 game, where users are asked to assemble a pizza from the ingredients.

For each collected row, the user receives points. If the user scores 5 points for 3 specific elements, then he gets 100 additional points. The top 10 participants who score the maximum number of points according to the results of the promotion receive additional gifts.

Results:

– Over 3.9m views.

– 33 seconds average viewing time (4-10 seconds on other Stories).

– 9.8% of users have opened the Story with a game.

– 71.6% of users start the game.

– 164k unique users have played.

– The average user has played 1.97 games.

– Several users have made additional orders more than 80 times to continue playing.

It’s just the beginning with in-Stories games

Mobile gaming will bring in $116bn in 2024, and in-Stories games are an opportunity for apps to join this trend.

“InAppStory picks up the wave of the gamification trend as the only platform on the market that offers in-Stories games in apps. The game is launched in GameReader on top of the Story (StoryReader). This allows the Story with a game to be surrounded by other Stories (with rules or any other information). Now we are preparing 3 games and have a request for 5," said CEO and founder of InAppStory Vladimir Lastovsky.

About InAppStory

InAppStory is the world's first content-driven customer engagement platform (SaaS) that helps businesses seamlessly create customized Stories in their apps without any code. InAppStory also has its own creative studio to run clients’ Stories based on market leaders’ experience and a data-driven approach. S7 Airlines, Tele2, and other enterprise companies have already relied on InAppStory.

