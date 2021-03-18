7,000 international participants attend FILMART Online







The four-day event FILMART Online concluded successfully today. Nearly 7,000 participants were engaged and more than 2,000 business-matching meetings held, facilitating cooperation between exhibitors and global buyers. The multifunctional FILMART Online platform will remain open until 18 May.







Kaichen Li, Head of WeTV and iflix at Tencent, said that how well content is received does not necessarily stem from a big production and famous cast, but rather from the appeal of story, the quality of the script and the chemistry between the cast.





