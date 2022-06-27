70mai Unveils a Brand New Dash Cam and Its Plan in the Indonesian Market

It starts with a promotion on Tokopedia upon the release of Dash Cam Lite 2

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 70mai, an industry-leading smart car electronics company, today announced its all-new Dash Cam Lite 2 and the plan to officially enter the Indonesian market. The campaign to promote Lite 2's launch on Tokopedia is the first step.

Dash Cam Lite 2 Comes with Multiple New Features

As an upgraded version of one of the best-selling models from 70mai, Dash Cam Lite 2 maintains the essential capabilities and also includes some new features. One of them is Time-lapse Recording, which allows continuous, one-frame-per-second recording for 24/7 car surveillance. Another major upgrade of lite 2 is its compatibility with the newest External GPS Module from 70mai, providing accurate and stable positioning in real time by receiving signals from both the GPS and GLONASS satellites. A broader language selection, Polish, Thai, French, German, Czech, Romanian, and Traditional Chinese, is included to better serve customers from different parts of the world.

Main Features of Dash Cam Lite 2 Include

1080P Full HD resolution with 130° field of view

Superior Night Vision

F2.0 aperture with WDR technology

Built-in 2-inch screen

Emergency Recording

24H Parking Surveillance

Time-Lapse Recording

Real-time positioning and route tracking, powered by External GPS Module

App control, photos & videos sharing

How Dash Cam Lite 2 Fits in the Current Product Line-up

Apart from the all-new Lite 2, 70mai is now offering 6 different dash cams, including Dash Cam M300, Dash Cam 4K A800S, Dash Cam Pro Plus+, Dash Cam Lite, Smart Dash Cam 1S, and Rearview Wide. As the upgraded version of the Dash Cam Lite, Lite 2 sits between Dash Cam Pro Plus+ and Dash Cam Lite, with Dash Cam Pro Plus+ offering higher resolution (2592*1944), a brighter F1.8 aperture, and a wider 140° field of view, while Dash Cam Lite lacks the Time-Lapse Recording, the updated GPS compatibility, and the wider language selection that are featured in Dash Cam Lite 2.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Dash Cam Lite 2 will be available on Tokopedia https://bit.ly/3tWJJkg first and priced at 949,000 Rp from July 1-15, 2022, when customers will be able to enjoy a 5% discount during the promotion.

70mai Reveals Its Plan and Goal in the Indonesian Market

70mai has already been selling its products on JD.ID, and will soon enter the iBox (a leading Apple Premium Reseller) and Urban Republic in Jabodetabek in late June 2022. 70mai set foot in the market with the aim to offer sleek, practical, and better-value dash cams, helping everyone in Indonesia drive safe wherever and whenever.

The vision for 70mai is to revolutionize the dash cam market in Indonesia, with the vision to safeguard your every trip, the 70mai dash cams are designed to become reliable copilots that watch out for you while helping you become better drivers, and ultimately become Indonesia's No. 1 dash cam brand.

About 70mai

Founded in 2016, 70mai is a smart car electronics company with industry-leading technologies and a commitment to creating products that exceed customer expectations. The in-house supply chain, R&D department, and factories have granted 70mai strong capabilities of both software development and hardware manufacturing. 70mai holds a solid brand reputation and a strong market presence in 103 countries and regions, including Europe, South East Asia, and North America. Over the past few years, 70mai has earned two of the world's highest honors in product design, iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award, which indicate the outstanding design quality of 70mai products in terms of appearances, functionality, and innovation. Find out more on 70mai Indonesia Official Store. ( https://www.tokopedia.com/70mai)

More news at:

https://www.instagram.com/70mai.id/

https://www.tiktok.com/@70mai.indonesia

https://www.70mai.com/