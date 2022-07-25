SINGAPORE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The region's leading NGO Enterprise Asia is pleased to confer the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2022 to 72 outstanding award recipients for championing ESG to build a resilient world and a sustainable future for all.



72 Award Recipients Champions ESG For A Sustainable World At The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2022

Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, the AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition program across Asia initiated by Enterprise Asia. The AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices.

Richard Tsang, president of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech, "The pandemic has catalyzed our growth as people and as a society, and this is only the beginning of a much greater transformation. Through collaboration and partnership, we can deliver the required investments and actions to accelerate progress in social, environmental, and economic sectors."

According to Dr Eugene Chien, Chairman of the AREA Judging Committee, "I am proud that many of the participants this year have strived to adopt this practice as well as manage the continuance of their CSR initiatives and evolve them into larger ventures. This results in projects that are more sustainable, of greater relevance to the target community, and create a meaningful positive change in society."

Since 2011, the AREA has been recognizing businesses from various industries while honoring their achievements in the categories of Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Responsible Business Leadership, and Corporate Sustainability Reporting. This year, a total of 260 submissions across 19 countries/regions have undergone a stringent judging process which is based on the 3 criterion of effectiveness and reach, relevance, and sustainability, and only 100 impactful CSR programs and 3 business leaders were accorded as winners.

The recipients of the Responsible Business Leadership Category which recognizes leaders who are strong advocates for responsible entrepreneurship and at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices and in promoting the sustainability agenda within their organizations and their communities include Tsai Hong-Tu, Chairman of Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Joseph Huang, Chairman of E.SUN Commercial Bank Ltd, from Taiwan, and Dr. Jacques Marcille, Managing Director of Kulara Water Co., Ltd. From Cambodia.

Other notable award recipients are CPC Corporation Taiwan under the Green Leadership category with its program "Take the First Step Towards Carbon Neutrality in the Energy Industry"; Far Eastern New Century Corporation under the Circular Economy Leadership category with its "Green Growth through Circular Economy" program; KWG Living Group Holdings Limited of China, Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad of Malaysia and AUO Corporation of Taiwan under the Corporate Governance category; Energy Development Corporation of Philippines, Government Housing Bank of Thailand, and SinoPac Holdings under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting category; PT Pupuk Kujang of Indonesia and LEO Global Logistics Public Company Limited of Thailand under the Social Empowerment category.

Prior to the AREA, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2022 was held in the day. The virtual summit was convened with over 300 C-suite-level executives, business leaders, and CSR practitioners from 19 countries/regions.

Themed "The ZERO Shift", the summit provided a regional platform for leading thought leaders and CSR practitioners to explore the application of the net-zero approach to the entirety of the sustainability equation to achieve zero emissions, zero waste, and zero inequality.

The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr Fong Chan Onn, expressed at the summit's opening that "We must work collectively to adhere to E.S.G. – environmental, social, and governance to build a sustainable world along with rapid economic advancement; and consistent and transparent E.S.G. reporting will help contribute to zero emissions, zero waste, and zero inequality."

The speakers were Kim-See Lim, Regional Director of East Asia & the Pacific of International Finance Corporation (IFC); Dr. Naoki Adachi, Executive Director of Japan Business Initiative for Biodiversity, and CEO & Founder of Response Ability Inc.; Dr. Niven Huang, ASPAC ESG Leader of KPMG Taiwan; Olivier Trecco, Head of ASEAN, Japan, Australia of ESG Solutions Sustainable1; Monica Bae, Regional Lead - Capital Markets APAC of CDP; Daniele Mae C Coronacion, Climate Change and Sustainability Services Manager of Ernst & Young Global Delivery Services; Dr. Allinnettes Adigue, Head of the ASEAN Regional Hub of Global Reporting Initiative; Kevin Milla, Consultant, Carbon Specialist of Paia Consulting; Alexandra Tracy, Founder and President of Hoi Ping Ventures; Ali Mohamed Ali, Founder of OxEarth and CEO of Destination EMEA of Independent Consultant, United Nations Global Compact; Duncan Lee, Director of Investment Environmental, Social & Governance, Group Investment of AIA Group; Lt. General Sudhir Sharma, Advisor to Enterprise Asia; Ben Kellard, Director of Business Strategy of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership; Ivy Kuo, Partner and PwC Asia Pacific ESG Leader of PwC China ESG Services; Anirban Ghosh, Chief Sustainability Officer, Mahindra Group; Dr. Mushtaq Memon, Regional Coordinator, United Nations Environment Programme.

The AREA and ICS 2022 are supported by CSRone, the Global Reporting Initiative, India CSR Network, Malaysian Business Council of Cambodia (MBCC), Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (NIEI), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), with Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Hong Kong Economic Times, Kumparan, and SME Magazine as media partners and Evogenetic Studio as the Official Production Partner.

RECIPIENTS OF THE ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP NAME ORGANIZATION COUNTRY/REGION Tsai Hong-Tu

Chairman Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Taiwan Joseph Huang

Chairman E.SUN Commercial Bank Ltd Taiwan Dr. Jacques Marcille

Managing Director Kulara Water Co., Ltd. Cambodia

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY ORGANIZATION CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION ADATA Technology Co., Ltd The Future is Ours to Define Taiwan ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd Lighting up the Stars and Inspiring Hope Taiwan Aspire Systems Harihara Subramanian Scholarship India Celcom Axiata Berhad Community Reliefs, Digital Entrepreneurship & Equity in Education Malaysia Chugai Pharma Taiwan Cycling for Charity Taiwan CK Power Public Company Limited Hinghoi: Renewable Energy for Sustainable Community Thailand CPC Corporation Taiwan The Guardian Angels of CPC, Taiwan Taiwan DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd. DBS Taiwan's Effort Towards Zero Food Waste Taiwan E Ink Holdings Inc. eRead for The Future Taiwan Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd. Big City Street Art Festival Taiwan Farglory Life Co.,Ltd. Farglory Life Insurance Infinite Love Support Vulnerable Groups Program Taiwan Fubon Life Insurance Fubon Life Transportation and Medical Assistance Program for Elderly Cancer Patients Taiwan Government Savings Bank Car and Motorcycle Title Loan Thailand KDN Company Limited Krisy Kreme Super60 Thailand Krungthai Bank PCL. Paotang App Thailand LEO Global Logistics Public Company Limited My School Project Thailand Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Dementia Friendly Program Taiwan NSE Asia Products Pte Ltd Nu Skin Southeast Asia Children's Heart Fund (SEACHF) Singapore PETRA Group Providing Solutions for Humanity through Sustainable Technology Malaysia President Chain Store Corp. 7-ELEVEN In-store Spare Change Donation Brings Back The Love Together Taiwan Prince Holding Group Chen Zhi Scholarship Cambodia Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Renewable Energy Project and Sustainable Development for the Community Thailand PT Badak NGL Salin Swara (Sampah Keliling Swadaya Masyarakat) Social Innovation in Waste Management Indonesia PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali - UBJOM Rembang Empowered Women in Agriculture (Wanita Berdaya Tani Community) Indonesia PT Polytama Propindo Mang Covid (Covid-19 Prevention Management) Indonesia PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur Community Empowerment Program for Coral Reef Media Plantation by KIMASEA Group Indonesia PT Pupuk Kujang Kampung NanasKu: Pineapple Cultivation and Processing Based On Community Empowerment Indonesia S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited S&P Value for a Better Community Thailand SinoPac Holdings Organizing Song of Life for the Elderly: Record the Stories of Taiwan Taiwan Sinyi Realty Inc. Deeply Rooted in Communities for a Sustainable Future Taiwan SPEEDWIND DISTRIBUTIONS Co., Ltd. Giving with Heart - CSR Initiative Cambodia Tai O Heritage Hotel Promoting Sustainable Tourism and Cultural Heritage Conservation Hong Kong Taiwan Business Bank Trust Combines Urban Renewal to Create A Well-being Life Taiwan Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd The 10th "Three-Generation Walk for Health": Digital Technology Increases Impact on Social Welfare Taiwan The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd. "Love The Earth" Painting Shimen Public Welfare Activity Taiwan Tourism Authority Of Thailand Leader in Opening the Phuket Sandbox for Foreign Tourists Thailand TPN FlexPak Co., Ltd Sharing Happiness with Our Community Thailand

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION BAT Taiwan Be The Change – Putting People and Our Society First Taiwan Darfon Electronics Corp. HAPPY Darfon Taiwan Energy Development Corporation Honing Nation Builders: Keitech Technical-Vocational Scholarships Philippines Far Eastern New Century Corporation Talent Development: Roots in Taiwan, Eyes in the World Taiwan Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd. Giving it All to Support Our Biggest Asset – Human Capital Taiwan President Chain Store Corp. The Age-friendly Store Taiwan SinoPac Holdings SinoPac Sustainable Talent Development Project Taiwan Systex Corporation Young Turing Program Taiwan Taiwan Power Company Cultivating Oustanding Athletes, Deepening the Positive Impact of Taipower Taiwan TNG Holdings Vietnam Remuneration Policy for the Employees in Response to COVID-19 Vietnam UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc. USANA's Health and Wellness Philippines

HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY ORGANIZATION CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Vaccine 100 Thailand CPC Corporation Taiwan CPC Stations, Near to Convenience Taiwan Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd Healthy Lifestyle, Go Sporty Taiwan IRPC Public Company Limited VAJIRA LAB: Healthcare Security for Society Thailand Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Shero Cancer Care Activation Program Taiwan

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION AIA Thailand AIA Go Green: Cashless and Paperless Initiatives Thailand Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Pioneer in Green Finance, Establish the Benchmark in Sustainable Finance Taiwan Colliers International Property Consultants (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Colliers Elevate the Built Environment China CPC Corporation Taiwan Take the First Step Towards Carbon Neutrality in the Energy Industry Taiwan DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd. DBS Taiwan's Green Finance Initiatives Taiwan E Ink Holdings Inc. Sustainable ePaper Enables Smart and Green Retail Taiwan Electricity Generating Public Company Limited EGCO Ecosystem Thailand Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd Build Low-Carbon and Eco-Friendly Department Taiwan Ginlong Technologies Co., Ltd Largest Fishery Hybrid Solar PV Project at Coastal Mudflats in China China Hotai Finance Corporation Green Agricultural Innovation through Custom Installment Plans Taiwan Hunya Foods Co., Ltd. Forever-Love Sustainable Pineapple Cake Gift Box Taiwan Kulara Water Co., Ltd. Towards A Greener Growth and Unique Recognition Cambodia KWG Living Group Holdings Limited KWG ESG Initiative China MM Mega Market (Vietnam) Co., Ltd Multi-Site Solar Roof Project Vietnam Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd. A Step Towards Net Zero as a Pioneer of Green Change Taiwan President Chain Store Corp. Plastic Reduction Promotion Taiwan SinoPac Holdings Building a Smart Green Energy Ecosphere Taiwan Sinyi Realty Inc. Net Zero Pathway for the Real Estate Taiwan Sodexo Singapore Pte Ltd WasteWatch powered by Leanpath Singapore Taiwan Power Company Energy Transition, Moving Towards Net Zero Taiwan Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited Thai Life: Love The Earth Thailand TNG Holdings Vietnam TNPower - Investment and Development of Renewable Energy Projects, Providing the Nation with Clean Energy Vietnam TPN FlexPak Co., Ltd Innovation in Plastic Packaging for Waste Reduction Thailand Watsons Personal Care Stores (Philippines), Inc. Doing Good Through Sustainable Choices Philippines

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION AUO Corporation ESG & Climate Committee Leads AUO Towards Net Zero Taiwan Far Eastern New Century Corporation Fostering Robust Governance and Risk Management Taiwan KWG Living Group Holdings Limited KWG Corporate Governance China Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad Delivering Sustainable Value Through Best Corporate Governance Practices Malaysia SM Investments Corporation Governing for Good Corporate Citizenship Philippines UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc. USANA's Corporate Governance at a Glance Philippines

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Toward Net Zero with Organic Agroforestry Carbon Cycle Taiwan Far Eastern New Century Corporation Green Growth through Circular Economy Taiwan Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL) PET Bottles Recycling to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Distribution Thailand Innolux Corporation Create a Circular Factory - Go Green, Go Responsible, Go Sharing Taiwan

CORPORATE SUSTAINBILITY REPORTING CATEGORY ORGANIZATION CSR REPORT COUNTRY/REGION Asia Cement Corporation Asia Cement Sustainable ESG Actions Taiwan E Ink Holdings Inc. E Ink! We Make Surfaces Smart & Green Taiwan Energy Development Corporation Regenerating for the Future: EDC 2020 Integrated Report Philippines Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd Sustain for a Good Life Taiwan Far Eastern New Century Corporation Far Eastern New Century Sustainability Report Taiwan Farglory Life Co.,Ltd. Farglory Life Insurance Corporate Sustainability Report Taiwan Fubon Life Insurance Fubon Life Corporate Sustainability Report Taiwan Government Housing Bank Sustainable [GH] Bank for Thai People Thailand Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Provincial Electricity Authority Sustainability Report 2020 Thailand S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited S&P Virtue for Sustainability Thailand SinoPac Holdings Fulfillment of Sustainability Commitment and Be a Model of Sustainability Taiwan Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation Start from the Heart and Demonstrate the Spirit of Sustainability - TDCC ESG Report Taiwan Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd "Sustainable Trust, Enriched Future" Taiwan Life 2020 Sustainability Report Taiwan

