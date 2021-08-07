76th Anniversary of Hiroshima Day: Bell of World Peace and Love Tolls Globally

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, Delivers a Speech to Commemorate the 76th Anniversary of the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima.



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 6, 2021 marks the 76th anniversary of Hiroshima Day. To comfort the victims of the atomic bombing and pray for lasting peace in the world, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), delivered a video message , noting that on the special occasion, people reflect on the past tragic events, warn against repeating the same mistakes, and commit themselves to a vision of peace for the future. He emphasized, “In trying times, only humanity's precious love and conscience can heal the pain, inspire hope, reshape the future, and bring peace to the world” while encouraging everyone to pray for the Earth and the people of the world with a pure and sincere heart.

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the planet, Dr. Hong emphasized the significance of conscience in his prayer, which reads:

The passing of life and the suffering,

The scars of war,

The devastation caused by natural and man-made disasters,

We contemplate these and come to the conclusion that

All evil stems from the devils in our hearts and selfish desires.

How are we going to save all the living creatures in time?

How do we immediately atone for our mistakes and ensure the continued existence of humanity and our planet?

The answer lies in our hearts.

Our hearts hold the key to salvation.

We need to listen to our inner voice, the calling of conscience, and follow the guidance of our conscience to move toward a brighter future.

We see the light of hope and are motivated by love.

Seizing windows of opportunity, we take actions to fulfill our wishes.

We are willing to better ourselves, learn from others, and get rid of our bad habits.

We are willing to strengthen our interpersonal relationships and treat others with kindness.

We are willing to safeguard the Earth and protect the environment.

Global citizens' thoughts and actions of conscience are like timely rain after a drought and like auspicious light illuminating the world.

Love of the world

A wish for peace

Love for life

Love for the people of the world

Calming our hearts will help stabilize the world.

Promoting the culture of peace with love and conscience

Nourishing life of all forms with love and conscience

Fostering unity and harmony with love and conscience

Pure sky, pure land, and pure hearts

When Heaven, Earth, and humans are all in harmony,

all living creatures will be blessed.

May peace prevail on Earth.

We pray

that the pandemic will end soon, that conflicts will cease,

that peace and prosperity will prevail,

that justice and human rights will be realized,

that conscience will be widely promoted, that the truth is always unveiled,

and that love, peace, and the world will last forever!

By constantly spreading positive energy, FOWPAL has strived to restore balance in the environment and bring solace to all living things. In addition to this prayer, FOWPAL has been sharing Dr. Hong’s another prayer for the world , which has been translated into over 70 languages and shared widely: “We pray that the pandemic will end soon and that beautiful days and hope will return. We pray that there will be no more disasters or man-made calamities and that all beings in the world will be safe and no longer fearful. We pray that people's conscience will be awakened, and that the world will be transformed with our kind hearts and good deeds.”

Because of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, FOWPAL has been sharing a video featuring the ceremony of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love to spread the energy of love and peace to comfort people's hearts, heal their emotional wounds, and inspire them to return to a harmonious world in which there is no sorrow, fear, war, or suffering.

FOWPAL has also been sharing an educational and uplifting video titled " Antiviral Combat ," which encourages people all over the world to improve their immunity by adopting a positive mindset.

FOWPAL will continue to foster positive energy and encourage everyone to think kind thoughts and do good deeds to transform the world and prevent similar tragedies from happening again. They encourage people to endorse the Declaration of International Day of Conscience, which was launched by FOWPAL at the United Nations in New York on February 5, 2019 and has been endorsed by people in 195 nations!

The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL): Established in 2000 in the United States by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, FOWPAL is an international love and peace organization. Guided by the principle of “Changing the world for the better starting with one good thought”, it aims to promote world peace and love through various activities such as world summits of love and peace, ceremonies of ringing the “Bell of World Peace and Love,” and cultural exchange performances. FOWPAL members come from 137 countries; presently 399 prominent figures from 122 countries have rung the Bell, made their wishes for love and peace, and pledged to work for the world’s sustainable future. Among them are heads of state and government, seven Nobel Peace Prize laureates, UN ambassadors, and other visionary leaders.

