The 7th Design Intelligence Award (hereinafter referred to as "DIA") Is Invited to Participate in 2022 Milan Design Week

—

The 7th Design Intelligence Award (hereinafter referred to as "DIA") was officially launched on April 9. During the global solicitation of design works, DIA is invited to bring outstanding works of previous DIA winners at home and abroad to participate in the Milan Design Week (an annual international design event) as the only independent exhibitor from China. This event will bring more creative design to the DIA 2022, and improve international diversified exchanges and cooperation of the design industry.



https://youtu.be/43lEHfvyDOA

Initiated in 2015, DIA is the first international academy award in industrial design in China. DIA is a platform for evaluation, promotion and cooperation of contemporary innovative design, a global contest for cross-border innovation in art, technology and business, and an accelerator that turns ideas into wealth for future development.

As a generally recognized top international annual design event, the Milan Design Week brings together the world's top design concepts and design achievements. With the theme of "Home is Everywhere", six "Stories" about home will unfold against different scenes. The DIA exhibition area is in the integration space of Zona Tortona in Milan. DIA is the only exhibitor that does not exhibit furniture in this exhibition and has an independent exhibition area.

DIA has created an immersive intelligent space scene in the exhibition area. It displays dozens of design works from different countries to provide sustainable intelligent solutions related to life and social development, and interpret innovative design from a new perspective. Visitors will see different dimensions of design, such as production, life and ecosystem.

Luca Fois, the founder of Tortona Design District and the representative of DIA Italy workstation, introduced DIA to the guests and audience in the exhibition area.

In this "DIA smart space", the future smart life becomes tangible; from 3D intelligent control refrigerators to intelligent stoves and visualized air fryers that make cooking much simpler, visitors will have a chance to get up close to the magical high-tech home appliances that make life better and smarter. Moreover, award-winning design such as writing robot, multi-purpose robot arm and intelligent smoke detector will certainly bring more attention to the DIA exhibition area. Technology and art are not simply superimposed but oriented to user insights and social needs, so as to promote continuous innovation and progress of design. DIA expects to explore the value of design that enables harmonious coexistence and coordinated development of design, new technologies, new materials, new processes and new equipment, and contributes to the creation of a better future.

The 7th Design Intelligence Award is currently heading towards the final stretch of entry collection, and the registration deadline is July 8, 2022 (24:00, UTC+8).

DIA focuses on global design innovation. The theme of DIA 2022 is "Design Collaboration". DIA hopes that global designers can give full play to their design talent to jointly explore the coordinated and sustainable development in the post-pandemic era, break down barriers, and construct new cross-domain and cross-species relationships and networks between man and society, between man and industry, between man and technology, between man and medical care, etc.



Contact Info:

Name: DIA Media

Email: Send Email

Organization: Design Intelligence Award

Website: https://www.di-award.org/



Release ID: 89076478

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.