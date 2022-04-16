7th Media Magic Sales & Marketing Intensive Attracts Top Media Panelists

—

Shannon Procise, a seasoned marketing strategist, and her team at the Business Acceleration Network will host her 7th annual sales and marketing intensive on April 27-28, 2022, being held virtually. Shannon will teach her best strategies for getting more exposure by utilizing press releases and media coverage at no cost. Authors, entrepreneurs, and business owners from around the globe participate in creating the “must-have” components of any high-quality press kit. The workshop begins by assisting students in completing their 30-60 second elevator pitch that must be magnetic. Then, they will develop her signature Expert Power Bio using the 100 of the most powerful words that make them stand out, attract clients, and showcase their skills. Finally, students are taught how to create their own press releases to submit to the media to gain exposure for their company's products, books, programs, or services.

"One of the best ways to get a company's name out there," said Shannon Procise, event producer and business strategist, “is through creating a PR buzz while building an engaging following."

This virtual event will bring together some of the top minds in the industry. Keynote presenters include Juliet Clark, with Superbrand Publishing, a seven-time bestselling author, speaker, and podcaster who has spent the last twenty years helping authors, coaches, speakers, and small businesses worldwide build expert audiences. Shannon Procise is the creator of Media Magic and the "Go-To Guide" for visionaries seeking to create community and cultivate raving fans. And Bert Oliva, with Power Partners, is a Leadership and Human Behavior Expert who teaches focus strategies and increases performance.

The media panelist Tracy Hazzard, Toni Lontis, and Alexa Oliva will share what they consider with news stories they pick up, followed by Q & A for students. Tracy Hazzard with Podetize, the largest podcast post-production company in the world. Tracy is a seasoned media expert with over 2600 interviews from articles in Authority Magazine, BuzzFeed, and her Inc. Magazine column; and from her multiple top-ranked videocasts and podcasts like The Binge Factor, The Next Little Thing, and Feed Your Brand. She is one of the CIO's Top 26 Entrepreneur Podcasts. The International TV and radio host, bestselling co-author, speaker, and visionary Toni Lontis have multiple live streaming TV/radio shows, and a series of co-hosted business shows on different platforms based in the US and broadcasting to the world. She specializes in opening up new marketplaces and strategically driving new revenue. Alexa Oliva is the Executive Producer for BOWAstudios. She provides critical leadership and analytical support to significant marketing efforts to create new revenue opportunities and improve current performance. Alexa is in charge of market research and product development. These three panelists will be interviewed, and Shannon Procise will facilitate Q & A with the audience.

The Geo Ropert Legacy Award will be given at the 7th Annual Media Magic Sales and Marketing Intensive on Thursday, April 28, at 4:00 PM EDT. New this year, the award is named after Geo Robert, a branding and marketing expert who mentored and helped many in the business community since its inception. He was known for his passion, integrity, and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. Geo passed away in 2020, but his legacy continues through this award.

The 7th Media Magic Sales and Marketing Intensive is to increase sales and accelerate your business. The VIP and Elite participants will have an opportunity to set up laser-focused, 1-on-1 strategy sessions with vetted and hand-selected Business Acceleration Network mentors. The Elite students can access an extensive database of media contacts and get their press releases syndicated with a money-back guarantee. The full schedule is on www.MediaMagicBootcamp.com.

About the Event Producer: Shannon Procise has successfully attained over $3.2M in FREE publicity and is notorious for being the "Billion-Dollar Contact List" owner and teaching others how to do the same. She has trained and coached thousands of individuals in marketing, event production, business development, and personal growth. Shannon is the creator of a magnetic community - the Business Acceleration Network, where she guides businesses to build successful enterprises while having fun. She brings together social entrepreneurs, visionaries, and new thought leaders that want to collaborate, create a better world, and focus on prosperity so that they can pay it forward to make a positive impact. Shannon has appeared on television, radio, and in the press. She has co-authored the "Law of Business Attraction - The Secret of Cooperative Success," an Amazon #1 best seller with T. Harv Eker of the Millionaire Mind. Her latest book, "Media Magic: Instantly Get Radio, TV, Print, and Internet Press to Give You Limitless Publicity," has been endorsed by Dr. Joe Vitale from the movie, The Secret.

About the Business Acceleration Network: The Trailblazing community for conscious business owners that are here to make an impact. The Business Acceleration Network, Inc. has been a Florida-based corporation since 2015. They are reinventing Community and Collaboration in Entrepreneurship. The Business Acceleration Network connects people, facilitates networking events, coaches individuals, speaks at local organizations, and trains community leaders and visionaries. They create hassle-free fundraising events that help build and empower our leaders of tomorrow. Through their advanced online platform like Media Magic, they are able to maximize a business's revenue through Press Kit and Press Releases, attracting more media publicity, speaking gigs, higher-paying clients, and of course, more sales. They have mentored and sponsored over 75 young adults in their Tomorrow’s Leaders Today entrepreneur program.

