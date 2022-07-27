The 7th Quam IR Awards was Successfully Held

Management of Tonghai Financial Group, including, Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer, (fifth from the left), Mr. Chris Wu, Chief Financial Officer (second from the right) , Mr. Army Yan, Chief Investment Officer of Tonghai Financial Group (first from the left) and Ms. Sandy Lam, Managing Director of Hong Kong Sustainability Strategic Advisory Limited (second from left), took picture together with award presenters and representatives of awarded companies.