8849 Announces Global Release and Pre-Order of the TANK2: A Rugged Phone with Extraordinary Features

8849, a leading manufacturer of rugged electronics, is proud to announce the global release and pre-order of their highly anticipated flagship device, the 8849 TANK2. This rugged phone combines exceptional durability with innovative features, setting a new standard in the industry.

"At 8849, our story started with a simple idea: create rugged electronics that outlast and perform better than anything else on the market," said Leo Liu, Founder and CEO of 8849. "The 8849 TANK2 is not just a rugged phone designed by enthusiasts. It offers a comprehensive set of features, making it highly suitable for general and specialized use in any scenario."

8849 and Unihertz are different brands belonging to the same company that specializes in rugged electronics designed for harsh environments. Unihertz is known for its compact and versatile smartphones. Together, 8849 and Unihertz form a strong partnership, leveraging their respective expertise to offer a wide range of rugged and compact devices to suit different user preferences.

Built to withstand the toughest conditions, the 8849 TANK2 features a solid design that can handle extreme environments. It boasts a built-in projector, allowing users to enjoy immersive media experiences on the go. TANK2 has an excellent battery life of 15500mAh and powerful specifications, including a 108MP main camera, a 32MP front camera, and a 64MP night vision camera, ensuring users can capture stunning photos and videos in any lighting conditions. The 16MP wide-angle camera offers a wider field of view, perfect for capturing landscapes and group shots.

"We don't just make electronics - we make durable devices that can stand up to any environment," added Leo Liu. "Whether you're a hiker, outdoor enthusiast, or construction worker, the 8849 TANK2 has the tech you need to stay connected and productive for as long as you need it."

The 8849 TANK2 supports fast charging with a 66W charging capacity, ensuring quick and efficient recharging. It also offers NFC for convenient contactless payments and data transfer, as well as infrared remote control functionality for seamless control of compatible devices.

To celebrate the launch, 8849 is offering exclusive incentives during the pre-order period. Customers who pre-order the TANK2 will receive a $20 coupon, and the first 100 orders will receive a free gift package valued at $66. The gift package includes a protective film for the 8849 TANK2, a mobile phone case, and a mobile phone stand, making it even more versatile for projection.

The 8849 TANK2 will be available for pre-order globally starting June 5th. Visit and pre-order >> https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_oEKuZyJ

To learn more about the 8849 TANK2, visit the official website at https://8849tech.com/.

About 8849:

8849 is a leading manufacturer of rugged electronics, creating devices that last and outperform anything else on the market. The company has an experienced mobile phone design and development team, a well-equipped mobile phone manufacturing factory, and a comprehensive mobile phone production line that can independently complete the entire smartphone development process.

