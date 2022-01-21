8,888 Ah Girls Go Army NFT's free with advance ticket sales

Singapore, Jan 21, 2022 - A first for local movie promotion, mm2 Entertainment and J Team have announced that they will be offering 8,888 non-fungible tokens (NFT's) free with purchase of advance movie tickets of the highly anticipated Chinese New Year movie Ah Girls Go Army 《女兵外传》 exclusively at Cathay Cineplexes and enabled by Metaviva NFT marketplace. The film is the latest iteration of the popular Ah Boys to Men franchise, and helmed by local director Jack Neo.

The Ah Girls Go Army NFTs is a collection of unique digital collectables on the Polygon blockchain. Owners of these NFTs will have first access to future Ah Girls Go Army movie-related events and merchandise as well as advance notice of the next drop of NFT from the collection.

Ah Girls Go Army will be available for sneak previews on 28 January, opening islandwide on 1 Feb 1, 2022. Advance ticket sales for Ah Girls Go Army will begin on Friday Jan 28, 2022 at 12pm.

The Ah Girls Go Army NFT's will be given away free with purchase of every two (2) tickets, while stocks last. Members of the public will be able to purchase the tickets over any Cathay Cineplexes sales channels including www.cathaycineplexes.com.sg and the mobile app.

Upon purchase, customers will obtain a unique code during the printing out of physical tickets at Cathay Cineplexes to redeem their Ah Girls Go Army NFT's via the Metaviva NFT marketplace https://metaviva.io. Terms and conditions apply.