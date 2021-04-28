The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Online Awards Presentation Ceremony cum Premiere

"Lost Pearl" Starred by Matt Force Pulling in Four Prizes

Ng Lam Fung, Lung Siu Kwan, Ngo Ka Nin, Jennifer Yu Crowned as Gold Awardees of "Best Microfilm Actor/Actress Award" in Respective Tiers

HONG KONG, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing ("AIM"), with Create Hong Kong ("CreateHK") of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR Government") as the lead sponsor, the 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) ("Support Scheme") held the online Awards Presentation Ceremony cum Premiere today. A total of 26 awards were presented in the event to commend the distinguished local microfilms produced under the 8th Support Scheme and their production crews. It was noted that the overall standard of this year's entries is outstanding. Outperforming the other contenders, "Tomorrow is not promised" and "GongWoo Land II" won the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" in the Tier 1 "Start-up Group" and the Tier 2 "Professional Group" respectively. As for the "Best Microfilm Actor" and "Best Microfilm Actress" Awards, Ng Lam Fung and Lung Siu Kwan, and Ngo Ka Nin and Jennifer Yu were crowned as gold awardees in their respective tiers.

The 8th Support Scheme has 32 participating teams, each formed by a local advertising production company, a local director, and a local singer/ group. With the subsidies and professional training offered by the Support Scheme, 22 teams from the Tier 1 "Start-up Group" and 10 teams from the Tier 2 "Professional Group" produced their original microfilms in 5 months to compete for 26 awards which were announced in today's online Awards Presentation Ceremony. These awards are the "Best Microfilm Production Award", the "Best Microfilm Actor Award", the "Best Microfilm Actress Award", the "Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award", the "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award" and the "Best Microfilm Art Direction Award", the winners of which were selected by the judging panel, and the "Most Popular Microfilm Award", the winner of which was online voted by the public.

Today's Awards Presentation Ceremony is honored to have Dr. Bernard CHAN Pak Li, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government to deliver a pre-recorded speech. Mr. Francis FONG, Founding and Honorary Chairman of AIM, Mr. Ralph SZETO, Chairman of AIM, Ms. Flora KWONG, Committee Member of IFPI (Hong Kong Group), Mr. Anthony LEE, Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild, and Mr. Jason LAM, Scriptwriter made an appearance to the live broadcast of the ceremony and celebrated the excellence of the awardees' achievements. The following is an introduction to the winners of each tier.

Tier 1 "Start-up Group"

Lung Siu Kwan won the Best Actress Gold Award for the second consecutive year

The Gold Award of Best Microfilm Production went to "Tomorrow is not promised"

"Tomorrow is not promised" produced by Unungoek Limited and directed by Liu Lap Chi Nick, won the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" in the Tier 1 by its fruitful content and a sense of humor. Its leading cast – the four-member Carrier showed their distinctive characteristics in the microfilm, while Lung Siu Kwan, the vocal, triumphed the Gold Award of "Best Microfilm Actress Award" by her excellent performance. This is the second consecutive year for her to win the same award. The rest of the group also collectively won the Bronze Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" with this microfilm.

The Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Actress Award" went to Cherry Fung, the leading actress of the microfilm "Victims of Love" produced by Live Moment Creations Limited and directed by To Ka Lee Kary, while Karen Kong won the Bronze Award in the same category with her performance in the microfilm "Human Error", which was produced by Kikicaca and directed by Erica Kwok. This microfilm also brought the "Best Microfilm Art Direction Award" to art director Blue Hau for the splendid make-up styling and precise color tone.

"My Hero Daughter" and "Lost Pearl" won 3 prizes respectively

Produced by Oneshot Concept Limited, directed and written by Lai Yuen Shing to present the heartwarming father-daughter love, "My Hero Daughter" was crowned the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" and the "Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award" in the Tier 1. Its leading actor Ng Lam Fung who acted as a good father in the microfilm also won the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" with his natural and effortless acting skills.

"Lost Pearl" produced by Junes, directed by Li Ho, and photography directed by Fung Ka Cheuk, Kira, was acclaimed for its professional cinematography techniques. The attractive scene of the microfilm not just brought the production team the Bronze Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" and the "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award", but also the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" to the vigorous leading actors, Andy Is Typing. The four-member group has successfully presented the unbending and rebellious characteristics of youngsters in the awarded microfilm.

For the "Most Popular Microfilm Award" online voted by the public, the winner of the Tier 1 went to "Limelight", produced by Ursa Media Workshop, directed by Ronald Zajac, and starred by Ying Chi Yuet.

Tier 2 " Professional Group "

Ngo Ka Nin and Frederick Cheung in "GongWoo Land II" swept the board with three grand awards

In the Tier 2, "GongWoo Land II", produced by Worldstar Moving Pictures, directed and written by Frederick Cheung and starred by Ngo Ka Nin, was highly commended by its creative script and local sitcom style and thus, took home the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" and the "Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award". Moreover, its leading actor Ngo Ka Nin, who vividly played a debt collector in the microfilm, received the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award".

"The Silent Farewell" recognized with four awards and became another big hit

"The Silent Farewell", produced by UTO Production and directed by Lo Wai Lun, earned honor for the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award". The microfilm successfully transformed Hong Kong into a "western world" through various details. In addition to that, the remarkable shots with lighting application by director of photography Siu Hing Wa, Derek and high-quality art design capturing the aesthetic Hong Kong by art director Lok Hiu Wa, Sellwa, won the microfilm the "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award" and the "Best Microfilm Art Direction Award". Its leading actor Matt Force used mere glances to tell the story of a bounty hunter. His superb performance in the microfilm brought him the Bronze Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award".

"Frequency" and "Traces of You" both won Bronze Award of "Best Microfilm Production Award"

Two microfilms jointly received the Bronze Award of this year's Tier 2 "Best Microfilm Production Award". One of them is "Frequency", produced by Marc. Two Limited and directed by Lawrence Kan to tell a youth love story. Its leading actress Gigi Cheung further won the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Actress Award" with her youthfulness presented in the microfilm. The Gold Awardee of the same category went to Jennifer Yu for her natural performance in "Company", produced by Him Strategic Marketing and directed by Lam Tsz Him. This microfilm also won the "Most Popular Microfilm Award" with its touching story. In addition, Shiga Lin received the Bronze Actress Award by playing a killer in "A hundred miles song", produced by Qcure Healthcare Technology Company Limited and directed by Poon Tsz Yin, Tim.

Another Bronze Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" went to "Traces of You," which was produced by Two Meter Desk Creative Limited and directed by 6@RubberBand (Mau Hou Cheong). The moving plots in the microfilm touched the audience, while its leading actor Terrence Chui was also named the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" for his affectionate presentation.

Dr. Bernard CHAN Pak Li, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government, congratulated AIM on successfully organizing the Support Scheme again. In his pre-recorded speech, Dr. CHAN said that CreateHK has been encouraging cross-sector collaboration in creative industries, thereby consolidating Hong Kong's status as Asia's creative capital. He noted that the Support Scheme is one of the exemplary projects in terms of such cross-sector collaboration.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Mr. Ralph SZETO, the Chairman of AIM, said that, "We are delighted that the Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) was successfully implemented again this year. With the continued support from CreateHK throughout the years to provide a strong upkeep of both the advertising and music sectors, the Support Scheme enables the talented local singers and directors to go further in their careers. AIM will continue to promote cross-sector collaboration and hence, nurture more creative supernovas." Mr. SZETO congratulated all the winners on their professional productions and exquisite acting techniques. He also sent his gratitude to all the participating production crews for their extraordinary efforts in bringing magnificent microfilms to the public.

The 32 microfilms of the 8th Support Scheme have been uploaded onto the official website for public review. The list of winners is attached in the Annex.

The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music)

The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) comprises two tiers. For Tier 1 "Start-up Group", it has 22 teams, each formed by an advertising start-up established within the last six years, one local director who has less than six years' experience, and a local singer/group paired up through drawing of ballots. Each team receives a maximum subsidy of HK$120,000 to produce its original microfilms with storylines of four to eight minutes. As for the 10 teams in Tier 2 "Professional Group", each team is formed by a small-sized advertising production company established within the last 12 years, a local director who has less than 12 years' experience and a local singer/group teamed up by themselves. Each team receives a subsidy up to HK$220,000 to produce its original microfilm with storylines of 12 to 16 minutes.

The singers/groups participating in the Support Scheme provide songs for use and perform in the microfilms of their own teams and thereby earn more performance experiences and increased their exposure.

Besides, all-round promotion for the participating teams will be provided by the organizer. And the teams with prominent performances will be further recommended for participation in international microfilm or short film-related competitions, to let more people appreciate the creative works of Hong Kong's younger generation.

For more details about the Support Scheme, please visit: http://www.microfilm-music.hk .

Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors the Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) since 2013/14 and other projects to support the further development of local advertising and music industries.

Website: http://www.createhk.gov.hk

Organizer: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing Lead Sponsor: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Issued by: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing

Annex

The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Winner List –

Tier 1 "Start-up Group" Award Microfilm / Winner Advertising Production

Start-up & Director Singer/ Group Best Microfilm Production Award Gold Tomorrow is not

promised Unungoek Limited Director: Liu Lap Chi Nick Carrier Record Label: Carrier Silver My Hero Daughter Oneshot Concept Limited Director: Lai Yuen Shing Ng Lam Fung

Record Label: JL Music Bronze Lost Pearl Junes Director: Li Ho Andy Is Typing

Record Label: Drop'd Limited Best Microfilm Actor Award (Individual Award) Gold Ng Lam Fung (Microfilm: My Hero

Daughter) Oneshot Concept Limited Director: Lai Yuen Shing Ng Lam Fung

Record Label: JL Music Silver Andy Is Typing (Microfilm: Lost Pearl) Junes Director: Li Ho Andy Is Typing

Record Label: Drop'd Limited Bronze Carrier (Microfilm: Tomorrow is

not promised) Unungoek Limited Director: Liu Lap Chi Nick Carrier Record Label: Carrier Best Microfilm Actress Award (Individual Award) Gold Lung Siu Kwan (Microfilm: Tomorrow is

not promised) Unungoek Limited Director: Liu Lap Chi Nick Carrier Record Label: Carrier Silver Cherry Fung (Microfilm: Victims of

Love) Live Moment Creations

Limited Director: To Ka Lee Kary Cherry Fung

Record Label: Diva

Production Limited Bronze Karen Kong (Microfilm: Human

Error) Kikicaca Director: Erica Kwok Karen Kong

Record Label: K Rhythm

International Limited Best Microfilm

Scriptwriting Award

(Individual Award) Lai Yuen Shing (Microfilm: My Hero

Daughter) Oneshot Concept Limited Director: Lai Yuen Shing Ng Lam Fung

Record Label: JL Music Best Microfilm

Cinematography

Award (Individual

Award) Fung Ka Cheuk, Kira

(Microfilm: Lost Pearl) Junes Director: Li Ho Andy Is Typing

Record Label: Drop'd Limited Best Microfilm Art

Direction Award

(Individual Award) Blue Hau (Microfilm: Human

Error) Kikicaca Director: Erica Kwok Karen Kong

Record Label: K Rhythm

International Limited



Most Popular

Microfilm Award Limelight Ursa Media Workshop Director: Ronald Zajac Ying Chi Yuet

Record Label: Ying

Production Limited

Tier 2 "Professional Group" Award Microfilm / Winner Small Advertising

Production Enterprises Singer/ Group Best Microfilm Production Award Gold GongWoo Land II Worldstar Moving Pictures Director: Frederick Cheung Ngo Ka Nin

Record Label: WSM

Entertainment Limited Silver The Silent Farewell UTO Production Director: Lo Wai Lun Matt Force Record Label: SEEAHOLE

LIMITED Bronze Frequency Marc. Two Limited Director: Lawrence Kan Gigi Cheung

Record Label: Warner Music

Hong Kong Ltd Bronze Traces of You Two Meter Desk Creative Limited Director: 6@RubberBand

(Mau Hou Cheong) Terrence Chui Record Label: Chessman

Entertainment Production

(HK) Limited Best Microfilm Actor Award (Individual Award) Gold Ngo Ka Nin (Microfilm: GongWoo Land II) Worldstar Moving Pictures Director: Frederick Cheung Ngo Ka Nin

Record Label: WSM

Entertainment Limited Silver Terrence Chui (Microfilm: Traces of You) Two Meter Desk Creative Limited Director: 6@RubberBand

(Mau Hou Cheong) Terrence Chui Record Label: Chessman

Entertainment Production

(HK) Limited Bronze Matt Force (Microfilm: The Silent Farewell) UTO Production Director: Lo Wai Lun Matt Force Record Label: SEEAHOLE

LIMITED Best Microfilm Actress Award (Individual Award) Gold Jennifer Yu (Microfilm: Company) Him Strategic Marketing Director: Lam Tsz Him Jennifer Yu Record Label: Jam Music Ltd Silver Gigi Cheung (Microfilm: Frequency) Marc. Two Limited Director: Lawrence Kan Gigi Cheung

Record Label: Warner Music

Hong Kong Ltd Bronze Shiga Lin (Microfilm: A hundred miles song) Qcure Healthcare

Technology Company Limited Director: Poon Tsz Yin, Tim Shiga Lin

Record Label: Starz

Entertainment Co., Ltd Best Microfilm

Scriptwriting Award

(Individual Award) Frederick Cheung (Microfilm: GongWoo Land II) Worldstar Moving Pictures Director: Frederick Cheung Ngo Ka Nin

Record Label: WSM

Entertainment Limited Best Microfilm

Cinematography

Award (Individual

Award) Siu Hing Wa, Derek (Microfilm: The Silent Farewell) UTO Production Director: Lo Wai Lun Matt Force Record Label: SEEAHOLE LIMITED Best Microfilm Art

Direction Award

(Individual Award) Lok Hiu Wa, Sellwa (Microfilm: The Silent Farewell) UTO Production Director: Lo Wai Lun Matt Force Record Label: SEEAHOLE LIMITED Most Popular

Microfilm Award Company Him Strategic Marketing Director: Lam Tsz Him Jennifer Yu Record Label: Jam Music Ltd

List of Advertising Production Start-ups and Singers/Groups Participating in The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) - Tier 1 'Start-up Group' (Listed in alphabetical order of the English names of the participating advertising production companies) Advertising Production Start-

up & Director Singer/ Group & Record Label Title of Microfilm 2B STUDIO Director: Chu Ka Shing Eric Chow

Record Label: SOME1MUSIC The Witch I love 4 Plus 4 Production Limited

Director: Wo Cheuk Man Andy,

Cheung Man Hin Harry Aria Lam

Record Label: So Nice Music Limited That Year 90' Spectrums Limited Director: Sham Kwan Yin Brian Wong (BW)

Record Label: SOME1MUSIC Sunken Island Along Story Director: Tang Tsz Kin Brianna So

Record Label: Song Entertainment Limited Lonely As You Are Dramatic Synergy Director: Mercy Hung dR. X Record Label: Zero 8 Music Love in The Dark DreamPlex Studio Limited Director: Koo Cheung Yanki Din

Record Label: Jingle Entertainment

Culture Limited TAP AND TRAP Eight Doors Creative Director: Leung Yau Cheong Winnie So

Record Label: Pinky Productions Only Lovers Left Alive Frankie Lap Production Director: Frankie Lee MGCY Record Label: Advance Concept Limited Older Way Out FULLMOON CREATIVE LIMITED Director: Tang Lap Ting The Sulis Club

Record Label: Global Pride Entertainment

(Asia) Limited Hello, Goodbye. ID OWN UNIQUE SPIRIT LIMITED Director: Yu Hoi Chun Khloe Chu

Record Label: Art Star HK Ltd. REFORM Junes Director: Li Ho Andy Is Typing

Record Label: Drop'd Limited Lost Pearl Kikicaca Director: Erica Kwok Karen Kong

Record Label: K Rhythm International

Limited Human Error Live Moment Creations Limited Director: To Ka Lee Kary Cherry Fung

Record Label: Diva Production Limited Victims of Love One Above Creation Limited Director: Law Chun Sum TABI

Record Label: TNA Music Ltd. Staged Girl Oneshot Concept Limited Director: Lai Yuen Shing Ng Lam Fung

Record Label: JL Music My Hero Daughter Production Hub Ltd Director: Hoi Yiu Jerry Liu

Record Label: Alpha Productions Stuck Up REVIVE CREATIVE Director: Tin-Yam Lau Wong Yik

Record Label: WSM Entertainment

Limited Missing You STRONG YY Director: Ku Si Wai Cousin

Record Label: Topix Production Limited Adios Unungoek Limited Director: Liu Lap Chi Nick Carrier

Record Label: Carrier Tomorrow is not promised Ursa Media Workshop Director: Ronald Zajac Ying Chi Yuet

Record Label: Ying Production Limited Limelight Writer's Studio Production Ltd Director: So Wing Ka Francisca Shadow Leung

Record Label: Hayden Workshop Co. The Beginning of the end Yeh's Creation Workshop Director: Yeh Ka Lun SENZA A Cappella

Record Label: SENZA A Cappella Clamp 1 Get 1 Free

List of Small Advertising Production Enterprises and Singers/Groups Participating in The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) - Tier 2 'Professional Group' (Listed in alphabetical order of the English names of the participating advertising production companies) Small Advertising Production

Enterprises & Director Singer/ Group & Record Label Title of Microfilm First Series Limited Director: Ben Liu, Charis Chu Dough-Boy Record Label: Bakerie Entertainment

Limited Silent Night Fixer Production Unit Limited Director: Ka Sing Fung, Chan Wing

Man The Boogie Playboys Record Label: Toei Production Limited Check please. Goodnight Production Director: Wong Ka Ki Forward Record Label: ST. Music Above, Below Him Strategic Marketing Director: Lam Tsz Him Jennifer Yu Record Label: Jam Music Ltd Company Horizon Creative Limited Director: Rony Kong Pandora Record Label: G-Men Entertainment Group

Company Limited Greedy Dog Marc. Two Limited Director: Lawrence Kan Gigi Cheung

Record Label: Warner Music Hong Kong Ltd Frequency Qcure Healthcare Technology

Company Limited Director: Poon Tsz Yin, Tim Shiga Lin

Record Label: Starz Entertainment Co., Ltd A hundred miles song Two Meter Desk Creative Limited Director: 6@RubberBand (Mau Hou Cheong) Terrence Chui Record Label: Chessman Entertainment

Production (HK) Limited Traces of You UTO Production Director: Lo Wai Lun Matt Force Record Label: SEEAHOLE LIMITED The Silent Farewell Worldstar Moving Pictures Director: Frederick Cheung Ngo Ka Nin

Record Label: WSM Entertainment Limited GongWoo Land II

