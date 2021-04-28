The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Online Awards Presentation Ceremony cum Premiere

"Lost Pearl" Starred by Matt Force Pulling in Four Prizes

Ng Lam Fung, Lung Siu Kwan, Ngo Ka Nin, Jennifer Yu Crowned as Gold Awardees of "Best Microfilm Actor/Actress Award" in Respective Tiers

HONG KONG, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing ("AIM"), with Create Hong Kong ("CreateHK") of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR Government") as the lead sponsor, the 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) ("Support Scheme") held the online Awards Presentation Ceremony cum Premiere today. A total of 26 awards were presented in the event to commend the distinguished local microfilms produced under the 8th Support Scheme and their production crews. It was noted that the overall standard of this year's entries is outstanding. Outperforming the other contenders, "Tomorrow is not promised" and "GongWoo Land II" won the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" in the Tier 1 "Start-up Group" and the Tier 2 "Professional Group" respectively. As for the "Best Microfilm Actor" and "Best Microfilm Actress" Awards, Ng Lam Fung and Lung Siu Kwan, and Ngo Ka Nin and Jennifer Yu were crowned as gold awardees in their respective tiers.

The 8th Support Scheme has 32 participating teams, each formed by a local advertising production company, a local director, and a local singer/ group. With the subsidies and professional training offered by the Support Scheme, 22 teams from the Tier 1 "Start-up Group" and 10 teams from the Tier 2 "Professional Group" produced their original microfilms in 5 months to compete for 26 awards which were announced in today's online Awards Presentation Ceremony. These awards are the "Best Microfilm Production Award", the "Best Microfilm Actor Award", the "Best Microfilm Actress Award", the "Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award", the "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award" and the "Best Microfilm Art Direction Award", the winners of which were selected by the judging panel, and the "Most Popular Microfilm Award", the winner of which was online voted by the public. 

Today's Awards Presentation Ceremony is honored to have Dr. Bernard CHAN Pak Li, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government to deliver a pre-recorded speech. Mr. Francis FONG, Founding and Honorary Chairman of AIM, Mr. Ralph SZETO, Chairman of AIM, Ms. Flora KWONG, Committee Member of IFPI (Hong Kong Group), Mr. Anthony LEE, Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild, and Mr. Jason LAM, Scriptwriter made an appearance to the live broadcast of the ceremony and celebrated the excellence of the awardees' achievements. The following is an introduction to the winners of each tier. 

Tier 1 "Start-up Group"

Lung Siu Kwan won the Best Actress Gold Award for the second consecutive year
The Gold Award of Best Microfilm Production went to "Tomorrow is not promised"
"Tomorrow is not promised" produced by Unungoek Limited and directed by Liu Lap Chi Nick, won the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" in the Tier 1 by its fruitful content and a sense of humor. Its leading cast – the four-member Carrier showed their distinctive characteristics in the microfilm, while Lung Siu Kwan, the vocal, triumphed the Gold Award of "Best Microfilm Actress Award" by her excellent performance. This is the second consecutive year for her to win the same award. The rest of the group also collectively won the Bronze Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" with this microfilm.

The Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Actress Award" went to Cherry Fung, the leading actress of the microfilm "Victims of Love" produced by Live Moment Creations Limited and directed by To Ka Lee Kary, while  Karen Kong won the Bronze Award in the same category with her performance in the microfilm "Human Error", which was produced by Kikicaca and directed by Erica Kwok. This microfilm also brought the "Best Microfilm Art Direction Award" to art director Blue Hau for the splendid make-up styling and precise color tone.

"My Hero Daughter" and "Lost Pearl" won 3 prizes respectively
Produced by Oneshot Concept Limited, directed and written by Lai Yuen Shing to present the heartwarming father-daughter love, "My Hero Daughter" was crowned the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" and the "Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award" in the Tier 1. Its leading actor Ng Lam Fung who acted as a good father in the microfilm also won the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" with his natural and effortless acting skills. 

"Lost Pearl" produced by Junes, directed by Li Ho, and photography directed by Fung Ka Cheuk, Kira, was acclaimed for its professional cinematography techniques. The attractive scene of the microfilm not just brought the production team the Bronze Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" and the "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award", but also the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" to the vigorous leading actors, Andy Is Typing. The four-member group has successfully presented the unbending and rebellious characteristics of youngsters in the awarded microfilm.

For the "Most Popular Microfilm Award" online voted by the public, the winner of the Tier 1 went to "Limelight", produced by Ursa Media Workshop, directed by Ronald Zajac, and starred by Ying Chi Yuet.

Tier 2 "Professional Group"

Ngo Ka Nin and Frederick Cheung in "GongWoo Land II" swept the board with three grand awards
In the Tier 2, "GongWoo Land II", produced by Worldstar Moving Pictures, directed and written by Frederick Cheung and starred by Ngo Ka Nin, was highly commended by its creative script and local sitcom style and thus, took home the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" and the "Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award". Moreover, its leading actor Ngo Ka Nin, who vividly played a debt collector in the microfilm, received the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award".

"The Silent Farewell" recognized with four awards and became another big hit
"The Silent Farewell", produced by UTO Production and directed by Lo Wai Lun, earned honor for the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award". The microfilm successfully transformed Hong Kong into a "western world" through various details. In addition to that, the remarkable shots with lighting application by director of photography Siu Hing Wa, Derek and high-quality art design capturing the aesthetic Hong Kong by art director Lok Hiu Wa, Sellwa, won the microfilm the "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award" and the "Best Microfilm Art Direction Award". Its leading actor Matt Force used mere glances to tell the story of a bounty hunter. His superb performance in the microfilm brought him the Bronze Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award". 

"Frequency" and "Traces of You" both won Bronze Award of "Best Microfilm Production Award"
Two microfilms jointly received the Bronze Award of this year's Tier 2 "Best Microfilm Production Award". One of them is "Frequency", produced by Marc. Two Limited and directed by Lawrence Kan to tell a youth love story. Its leading actress Gigi Cheung further won the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Actress Award" with her youthfulness presented in the microfilm. The Gold Awardee of the same category went to Jennifer Yu for her natural performance in "Company", produced by Him Strategic Marketing and directed by Lam Tsz Him. This microfilm also won the "Most Popular Microfilm Award" with its touching story. In addition, Shiga Lin received the Bronze Actress Award by playing a killer in "A hundred miles song", produced by Qcure Healthcare Technology Company Limited and directed by Poon Tsz Yin, Tim.

Another Bronze Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" went to "Traces of You," which was produced by Two Meter Desk Creative Limited and directed by 6@RubberBand (Mau Hou Cheong). The moving plots in the microfilm touched the audience, while its leading actor Terrence Chui was also named the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" for his affectionate presentation. 

Dr. Bernard CHAN Pak Li, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government, congratulated AIM on successfully organizing the Support Scheme again. In his pre-recorded speech, Dr. CHAN said that CreateHK has been encouraging cross-sector collaboration in creative industries, thereby consolidating Hong Kong's status as Asia's creative capital. He noted that the Support Scheme is one of the exemplary projects in terms of such cross-sector collaboration.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Mr. Ralph SZETO, the Chairman of AIM, said that, "We are delighted that the Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) was successfully implemented again this year. With the continued support from CreateHK throughout the years to provide a strong upkeep of both the advertising and music sectors, the Support Scheme enables the talented local singers and directors to go further in their careers. AIM will continue to promote cross-sector collaboration and hence, nurture more creative supernovas." Mr. SZETO congratulated all the winners on their professional productions and exquisite acting techniques. He also sent his gratitude to all the participating production crews for their extraordinary efforts in bringing magnificent microfilms to the public.

The 32 microfilms of the 8th Support Scheme have been uploaded onto the official website for public review. The list of winners is attached in the Annex.

The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music)
The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) comprises two tiers. For Tier 1 "Start-up Group", it has 22 teams, each formed by an advertising start-up established within the last six years, one local director who has less than six years' experience, and a local singer/group paired up through drawing of ballots. Each team receives a maximum subsidy of HK$120,000 to produce its original microfilms with storylines of four to eight minutes. As for the 10 teams in Tier 2 "Professional Group", each team is formed by a small-sized advertising production company established within the last 12 years, a local director who has less than 12 years' experience and a local singer/group teamed up by themselves. Each team receives a subsidy up to HK$220,000 to produce its original microfilm with storylines of 12 to 16 minutes.

The singers/groups participating in the Support Scheme provide songs for use and perform in the microfilms of their own teams and thereby earn more performance experiences and increased their exposure.

Besides, all-round promotion for the participating teams will be provided by the organizer. And the teams with prominent performances will be further recommended for participation in international microfilm or short film-related competitions, to let more people appreciate the creative works of Hong Kong's younger generation.

For more details about the Support Scheme, please visit: http://www.microfilm-music.hk.

Create Hong Kong
Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors the Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) since 2013/14 and other projects to support the further development of local advertising and music industries.

Website: http://www.createhk.gov.hk

Organizer:

Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing

Lead Sponsor:

Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Issued by:

Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing

Annex

The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Winner List – 

Tier 1 "Start-up Group"

Award

Microfilm / Winner

Advertising Production
Start-up & Director

Singer/ Group

Best Microfilm Production Award

Gold

Tomorrow is not
promised

Unungoek Limited

Director: Liu Lap Chi Nick

Carrier

Record Label: Carrier

Silver

My Hero Daughter

Oneshot Concept Limited

Director: Lai Yuen Shing

Ng Lam Fung
Record Label: JL Music

Bronze

Lost Pearl

Junes

Director: Li Ho

Andy Is Typing
Record Label: Drop'd Limited

Best Microfilm Actor Award (Individual Award)

Gold

Ng Lam Fung

(Microfilm: My Hero
Daughter)

Oneshot Concept Limited

Director: Lai Yuen Shing

Ng Lam Fung
Record Label: JL Music

Silver

Andy Is Typing

(Microfilm: Lost Pearl)

Junes

Director: Li Ho

Andy Is Typing
Record Label: Drop'd Limited

Bronze

Carrier

(Microfilm: Tomorrow is
not promised)

Unungoek Limited

Director: Liu Lap Chi Nick

Carrier

Record Label: Carrier

Best Microfilm Actress Award (Individual Award)

Gold

Lung Siu Kwan

(Microfilm: Tomorrow is
not promised)

Unungoek Limited

Director: Liu Lap Chi Nick

Carrier

Record Label: Carrier

Silver

Cherry Fung

(Microfilm: Victims of
Love)

Live Moment Creations
Limited

Director: To Ka Lee Kary

Cherry Fung
Record Label: Diva
Production Limited

Bronze

Karen Kong

(Microfilm: Human
Error)

Kikicaca

Director: Erica Kwok

Karen Kong
Record Label: K Rhythm
International Limited

Best Microfilm 
Scriptwriting Award
(Individual Award)

Lai Yuen Shing

(Microfilm: My Hero
Daughter)

Oneshot Concept Limited

Director: Lai Yuen Shing

Ng Lam Fung
Record Label: JL Music

Best Microfilm 
Cinematography
Award (Individual
Award)

Fung Ka Cheuk, Kira 
(Microfilm: Lost Pearl)

Junes

Director: Li Ho

Andy Is Typing
Record Label: Drop'd Limited

Best Microfilm Art
Direction Award
(Individual Award)

Blue Hau

(Microfilm: Human
Error)

Kikicaca

Director: Erica Kwok

Karen Kong
Record Label: K Rhythm
International Limited


Most Popular
Microfilm Award

Limelight

Ursa Media Workshop

Director: Ronald Zajac

Ying Chi Yuet
Record Label: Ying
Production Limited

 

Tier 2 "Professional Group"

Award

Microfilm / Winner

Small Advertising
Production Enterprises

Singer/ Group

Best Microfilm Production Award

Gold

GongWoo Land II

Worldstar Moving Pictures

Director: Frederick Cheung

Ngo Ka Nin
Record Label: WSM
Entertainment Limited

Silver

The Silent Farewell

UTO Production

Director: Lo Wai Lun

Matt Force

Record Label: SEEAHOLE
LIMITED

Bronze

Frequency

Marc. Two Limited

Director: Lawrence Kan

Gigi Cheung
Record Label: Warner Music
Hong Kong Ltd

Bronze

Traces of You

Two Meter Desk Creative Limited

Director: 6@RubberBand
(Mau Hou Cheong)

Terrence Chui

Record Label: Chessman
Entertainment Production
(HK) Limited

Best Microfilm Actor Award (Individual Award)

Gold

Ngo Ka Nin

(Microfilm: GongWoo Land II)

Worldstar Moving Pictures

Director: Frederick Cheung

Ngo Ka Nin
Record Label: WSM
Entertainment Limited

Silver

Terrence Chui

(Microfilm: Traces of You)

Two Meter Desk Creative Limited

Director: 6@RubberBand
(Mau Hou Cheong)

Terrence Chui

Record Label: Chessman
Entertainment Production
(HK) Limited

Bronze

Matt Force

(Microfilm: The Silent Farewell)

UTO Production

Director: Lo Wai Lun

Matt Force

Record Label: SEEAHOLE
LIMITED

Best Microfilm Actress Award (Individual Award)

Gold

Jennifer Yu

(Microfilm: Company)

Him Strategic Marketing

Director: Lam Tsz Him

Jennifer Yu

Record Label: Jam Music Ltd

Silver

Gigi Cheung

(Microfilm: Frequency)

Marc. Two Limited

Director: Lawrence Kan

Gigi Cheung
Record Label: Warner Music
Hong Kong Ltd

Bronze

Shiga Lin

(Microfilm: A hundred miles song)

Qcure Healthcare
Technology Company Limited

Director: Poon Tsz Yin, Tim

Shiga Lin
Record Label: Starz
Entertainment Co., Ltd

Best Microfilm 
Scriptwriting Award
(Individual Award)

Frederick Cheung (Microfilm: GongWoo Land II)

Worldstar Moving Pictures

Director: Frederick Cheung

Ngo Ka Nin
Record Label: WSM
Entertainment Limited

Best Microfilm 
Cinematography
Award (Individual
Award)

Siu Hing Wa, Derek (Microfilm: The Silent Farewell)

UTO Production

Director: Lo Wai Lun

Matt Force

Record Label: SEEAHOLE LIMITED

Best Microfilm Art
Direction Award
(Individual Award)

Lok Hiu Wa, Sellwa (Microfilm: The Silent Farewell)

UTO Production

Director: Lo Wai Lun

Matt Force

Record Label: SEEAHOLE LIMITED

Most Popular
Microfilm Award

Company

Him Strategic Marketing

Director: Lam Tsz Him

Jennifer Yu

Record Label: Jam Music Ltd

 

List of Advertising Production Start-ups and Singers/Groups Participating in

The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) - Tier 1 'Start-up Group'

(Listed in alphabetical order of the English names of the participating advertising production companies)

Advertising Production Start-
up & Director

Singer/ Group & Record Label

Title of Microfilm

2B STUDIO

Director: Chu Ka Shing

Eric Chow
Record Label: SOME1MUSIC

The Witch I love

4 Plus 4 Production Limited
Director: Wo Cheuk Man Andy,
Cheung Man Hin Harry

Aria Lam
Record Label: So Nice Music Limited

That Year

90' Spectrums Limited

Director: Sham Kwan Yin

Brian Wong (BW)
Record Label: SOME1MUSIC

Sunken Island

Along Story

Director: Tang Tsz Kin

Brianna So
Record Label: Song Entertainment Limited

Lonely As You Are

Dramatic Synergy

Director: Mercy Hung

dR. X

Record Label: Zero 8 Music  

Love in The Dark

DreamPlex Studio Limited

Director: Koo Cheung

Yanki Din
Record Label: Jingle Entertainment
Culture Limited

TAP AND TRAP

Eight Doors Creative

Director: Leung Yau Cheong

Winnie So
Record Label: Pinky Productions

Only Lovers Left Alive

Frankie Lap Production

Director: Frankie Lee

MGCY

Record Label: Advance Concept Limited

Older Way Out

FULLMOON CREATIVE LIMITED

Director: Tang Lap Ting

The Sulis Club
Record Label: Global Pride Entertainment
(Asia) Limited

Hello, Goodbye.

ID OWN UNIQUE SPIRIT LIMITED

Director: Yu Hoi Chun

Khloe Chu
Record Label: Art Star HK Ltd.

REFORM

Junes

Director: Li Ho

Andy Is Typing
Record Label: Drop'd Limited

Lost Pearl

Kikicaca

Director: Erica Kwok

Karen Kong
Record Label: K Rhythm International
Limited

Human Error

Live Moment Creations Limited

Director: To Ka Lee Kary

Cherry Fung
Record Label: Diva Production Limited

Victims of Love

One Above Creation Limited

Director: Law Chun Sum

TABI
Record Label: TNA Music Ltd.

Staged Girl

Oneshot Concept Limited

Director: Lai Yuen Shing

Ng Lam Fung
Record Label: JL Music

My Hero Daughter

Production Hub Ltd

Director: Hoi Yiu

Jerry Liu
Record Label: Alpha Productions

Stuck Up

REVIVE CREATIVE

Director: Tin-Yam Lau

Wong Yik
Record Label: WSM Entertainment
Limited

Missing You

STRONG YY

Director: Ku Si Wai

Cousin
Record Label: Topix Production Limited

Adios

Unungoek Limited

Director: Liu Lap Chi Nick

Carrier
Record Label: Carrier

Tomorrow is not promised

Ursa Media Workshop

Director: Ronald Zajac

Ying Chi Yuet
Record Label: Ying Production Limited

Limelight

Writer's Studio Production Ltd

Director: So Wing Ka Francisca

Shadow Leung
Record Label: Hayden Workshop Co.

The Beginning of the end

Yeh's Creation Workshop

Director: Yeh Ka Lun

SENZA A Cappella
Record Label: SENZA A Cappella

Clamp 1 Get 1 Free

 

List of Small Advertising Production Enterprises and Singers/Groups Participating in

The 8th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) - Tier 2 'Professional Group'

(Listed in alphabetical order of the English names of the participating advertising production companies)

Small Advertising Production
Enterprises & Director

Singer/ Group & Record Label

Title of Microfilm

First Series Limited

Director: Ben Liu, Charis Chu

Dough-Boy

Record Label: Bakerie Entertainment
Limited

Silent Night

Fixer Production Unit Limited

Director: Ka Sing Fung, Chan Wing
Man

The Boogie Playboys

Record Label: Toei Production Limited

Check please.

Goodnight Production

Director: Wong Ka Ki

Forward

Record Label: ST. Music

Above, Below

Him Strategic Marketing

Director: Lam Tsz Him

Jennifer Yu

Record Label: Jam Music Ltd

Company

Horizon Creative Limited

Director: Rony Kong

Pandora

Record Label: G-Men Entertainment Group
Company Limited

Greedy Dog

Marc. Two Limited

Director: Lawrence Kan

Gigi Cheung
Record Label: Warner Music Hong Kong Ltd

Frequency

Qcure Healthcare Technology
Company Limited

Director: Poon Tsz Yin, Tim

Shiga Lin
Record Label: Starz Entertainment Co., Ltd

A hundred miles song

Two Meter Desk Creative Limited

Director: 6@RubberBand

              (Mau Hou Cheong)

Terrence Chui

Record Label: Chessman Entertainment
Production (HK) Limited

Traces of You

UTO Production

Director: Lo Wai Lun

Matt Force

Record Label: SEEAHOLE LIMITED

The Silent Farewell

Worldstar Moving Pictures

Director: Frederick Cheung

Ngo Ka Nin
Record Label: WSM Entertainment Limited

GongWoo Land II

 

