8V.com, the World’s First Metaverse Crypto Exchange, is expanding globally and running free airdrops events in June





8V.com has successfully launched its application on Google Play and optimized OTC services to cater to the needs of the majority of users. The platform has reached agreements with well-known OTC service providers Onramper and OTC365, working together to provide traders with flexible, secure, and high-quality transaction experiences.



To show gratitude to its users, 8V.com is running a one-month free airdrops event in June, with a total of 10,000 USDT prize pool. Users simply need to register and verify their phone number and email to receive airdrops. Those who complete the easy tasks set up by the platform or actively interact with others in the community will get extra rewards.



8V.com integrates a variety of elements including cryptocurrency, mini-games and social activities to build an innovative virtual entertainment world. The unique combination of its products and services has led to the success of a genuine metaverse crypto exchange.



8V.com provides reliable, secure, user-friendly, and real-time financial information and a comprehensive range of virtual financial trading services to users worldwide. Furthermore, it has the broadest range of metaverse coins. With Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the United States and Canada, 8V.com is allowed to provide crypto trading services legally. It is a vital milestone for the platform as it is seeking to expand its customer base globally.



8V.com is a leading blockchain service provider with a team of international professionals in the finance and technology sectors. The user-centric metaverse crpto exchange offers a range of services much like any other crypto exchange, including coin swaps, futures, spot, and margin trading, as well as staking products. It also plans to integrate an NFT platform, GameFi, and pay-to-play gaming services.

