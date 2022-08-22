8x8 CPaaS Achieves CSA Cyber Trust Mark Certification in Singapore

8x8 is One of the First Companies to be Awarded the Certification

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Singapore's Cyber Security Agency (CSA) has recognised 8x8 CPaaS for its strong cybersecurity practices with the Cyber Trust mark certification. This cybersecurity certification for enterprises with more extensive digitalised business operations, distinguishes 8x8 for its robust cybersecurity practices and measures.

"Our Customer first mentality drives us to always focus on the customer and what they need to ensure their business communications are successful. This includes providing programmable communications and CPaaS capabilities that offer the highest levels of security and reliability while enabling businesses to build engaging customer experiences," said Anton Shchekalov, Vice President of Engineering, CPaaS at 8x8, Inc. "We are honored to have our efforts recognized by the CSA and to be among the first organisations awarded the Cyber Trust mark certification."

8x8 CPaaS includes the newly introduced 8x8 Connect Automation Builder no-code multiple-channel communications management solution, and a portfolio of communication APIs, including SMS , voice , chat apps , video , and performance monitoring . 8x8's portfolio of communication APIs, are part of the 8x8 XCaaS ™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) cloud contact center , voice , team chat , and video meetings single-vendor solution.

