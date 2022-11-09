92.5% Overall Satisfaction Rate for Sunway Students

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding the needs and satisfaction of potential and current students is an important barometer for an institution to enhance its services to cater to students' needs in their education.

In the Student Barometer 2021 survey administered by i-graduate that surveyed students across all fields and levels of study, Sunway University and Sunway College achieved a 92.5% "Overall Satisfaction" for students' overall aspects of their education experience, and 90.3% of students are satisfied with their learning experience ("Learning Average").

The barometer is a global benchmark for student experience that enable tracking and comparison of student satisfaction in decision-making, expectations, perceptions and intentions of students from application to graduation. A total of 107 universities from 15 countries participated globally, of which seven are from Malaysia.

The main areas in the survey encompassed an institution's overall response satisfaction, covering decision making, arrival/getting started, learning, living, support, recommendation, employability and wellbeing.

Sunway was ranked number 1 in "Career Support" with 92.3% satisfaction compared to the average satisfaction of 77.6% globally. This indicates a high level of contentment in terms of the career support services, programmes and workshops that equip students with the skills and competencies necessary to help students launch a successful career upon graduation were adequately delivered.

With the aim of preparing Sunway University and Sunway College students for their future careers starting from pre-university to graduate level, Sunway Education Group launched the Career Readiness Programme, catered to students' needs to make it relevant and impactful with the aim of developing graduates who would be highly sought-after by employers, becoming positive influencers in the community and equipped for all of life's challenges and opportunities.

According to the Sunway Career Services 2020/2021 report in Malaysia, the Top 10 Companies hiring Sunway graduates included Accenture, AIA, Ernst & Young, Great Eastern Life Assurance, Maybank, Prudential Assurance, Public Bank, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Shopee and Sunway Group & subsidiaries.

"Internship Preparation Programme" by the Career Services team at Sunway Education Group works with the different schools in ensuring students to have their basic preparation before they enter into internship. At least 6 months before their internship begins, students attend various programs/ workshops in the areas of resume writing, interview skills, networking and grooming and on professionalism at workplace. The team also provides avenues for students' resume to be checked individually before they submit to respective companies.

The survey also indicated a 100% satisfaction of 'Postgraduate Support' provided for postgraduate students.

Ongoing support is provided for postgraduate student to ease their studies, research and usage of relevant campus resources. From time to time, each School in the university organises events, workshops and seminars with the help of postgraduate community representatives for postgraduate students to attend. This include research sharing seminar, technical writing workshops, research ethnic programme and more.

The School also provides opportunity for postgraduate students to be graduate teaching assistant or research assistant, where trainings are provided by the Academic Enhancement Division to ensure they are equipped with the relevant skills to teach tutorial and practical classes.

While studying abroad can be exciting, documentation and paperwork can be tedious. Sunway is also ranked first in Malaysia for the 'Welcome – Arrival for International Students'. The International Office department at Sunway give their 100% to welcome and assist international students on their arrival in Malaysia, check-in to their accommodation, and provide updated memo and advisory on travel guidelines.

A welcome reception is also conducted for every intake, briefing international students on the procedures of opening a bank account, arrangement for medical screening, activities by Sunway International Student Ambassadors and the support services provided by the International Office.

#CampusWithAConscience is an underlying principle that embraces everything students will experience during their time at Sunway College and Sunway University. This is the fundamental spirit at the heart of Sunway Campus Life; educating, encouraging, and engaging students in all aspects of a diverse and inclusive community to support them in adopting a lifestyle and lifestyle habits that truly reflect a society determined to create a better living environment for this generation and generations to come.