94% of Knight Dragon's next chapter of London's Greenwich Peninsula development sold

Priced at HK$3 million , Knight Dragon has released in Hong Kong and global markets a limited collection of apartments to meet the high demand for homes

Peninsula Gardens brings a new opportunity to invest in the growing Zone 2 district major London regeneration, introducing exciting residential offering to global market

Knight Dragon's enhanced masterplan for the £8.4 billion regeneration underway; new partnership with Greater London Authority announced

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest chapter of Knight Dragon's (www.knightdragon.com) HK$72 billion (£8.4 billion) regeneration scheme, Greenwich Peninsula, has now come to the international market. A fresh residential offering within the fast-growing London Zone 2 district, Peninsula Gardens represents an exciting proposition for those looking to invest in one of the capital's fast-growing neighbourhoods. Peninsula Gardens brings together 431 high-quality apartments, with prices from HK$3,076,000 (£360,000), in a well-connected part of the capital.

(Link to photo library and fact sheet)

Peninsula Gardens launched to a receptive Hong Kong and global markets, with 94% of the first release of homes sold over opening weekend in late September 2022. Knight Dragon is now set to bring forward a further limited collection of homes from a future phase to meet strong Hong Kong demand.

The largest single regeneration the capital has seen in a generation, Greenwich Peninsula has 5,000 residents already calling it home and receives three million visitors a year. The enhanced masterplan, increasing the scale of the new district to over 17,000 homes, is now underway. A partnership with The Mayor of London and Greater London Authority (GLA) has been announced that will further increase the speed of delivery of the ambitious 150-acre neighbourhood.

Kerri Sibson, Chief Operating Officer at Knight Dragon, comments: "Greenwich Peninsula is now almost 10 years in progress, and the success of Peninsula Gardens marks an impressive milestone in the journey as the neighbourhood continues to flourish and grow. With over 5,000 residents calling the Peninsula home, over 300 creative businesses in residence at the Design District and a strategic partnership in place with the GLA to increase the pace and delivery of homes, our commitment to London is as strong as ever.

"The response to the launch of Peninsula Gardens has been overwhelming, with domestic and global buyers highly receptive to what is a very exciting new offering on the Peninsula. The strength of demand is testament to the enduring appeal of London property, and, more specifically, the unique proposition of Greenwich Peninsula."

Urosh Teodorovich, Associate Director at Savills, comments: "The success of the recent launch of Peninsula Gardens in the UK has been replicated in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Beijing markets achieving high sales rates for the first building in the scheme and has rapidly become one of the top-selling schemes of 2022. The success of the launch is testament to Knight Dragon's strong reputation, Greenwich Peninsula's long term capital growth prospects, and proven rental track record. Peninsula Garden's transport connectivity, its appealing riverside location and proximity to Canary Wharf, means it ticks a lot of boxes for those looking to move to and invest in London – where the rental market is hugely undersupplied. The ongoing appeal of London as a global city – with its theatres, restaurants, and world-class education options – should continue to be a magnet for wealth. All these factors are adding to an optimistic outlook for subsequent launches for Greenwich Peninsula in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur."

A well-connected address

Located just a short walk from North Greenwich Underground Station, residents of Peninsula Gardens are positioned in an ideal location to enjoy all London has to offer.

The heart of London is just moments away, with the prestigious retailers of Bond Street and throughout Mayfair an 18-minute journey away. Just across the water is international business hub, Canary Wharf, which can be reached in just two minutes, with London Bridge accessible in eight minutes and City Airport a 16-minute journey.

Residents of Peninsula Gardens will be within 45 minutes of 10 world-class universities including University College London, King's College London, SOAS and London College of Fashion, as well as internationally renowned schools Westminster School and City of London School for Girls – covering every step of the learning journey.

Knight Dragon open the doors to the Design District – a new creative hub of workspaces, studios and amenities for London's creative community and the first of its kind for the capital. Innovative aspects of Greenwich Peninsula also include the pioneering tokenisation of the economic interests of No. 4 Upper Riverside, the first property tokenisation project in Central London.

Prices at Peninsula Gardens start from £360,000 for a studio apartment. For further information, contact +44-20-3713 6153 or visit www.peninsulagardens.co.uk.

About Greenwich Peninsula

Greenwich Peninsula is already home to 5,000 residents across two districts: Upper Riverside and Lower Riverside. It is also home to several successful food, drink, cultural, leisure and events venues, the Design District, the first 1km section of The Tide - a 5km garden walkway that opens up the Peninsula to all and has established a programme of popular local events. Today Greenwich Peninsula attracts some 3 million visitors every year.

An £8.4bn, 30-year regeneration, Greenwich Peninsula is fast becoming the capital's most boldly modern landscape and will deliver: