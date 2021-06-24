The 98 Jury Members of the 2021 Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award Announced

Announcing the International Jurors with Tom Dixon, Taku Satoh and Francine Houben

TAIPEI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Golden Pin Design Award is currently accepting submissions. In the meantime, the full list of 98 jurors was announced today (June 23). This year, the organizer invited design experts from various fields and hailing from 14 countries/regions to take part in the jury, including British design genius Tom Dixon, renowned Japanese graphic designer Taku Satoh, founding partner of Dutch architectural firm Mecanoo Francine Houben, famous Thai graphic designer Tnop Wangsillapakun, and well-known Taiwanese designers Hsieh Jung-ha, Aaron Nieh, Lin Xiao-yi and Johnason Lo (the founder of JL DESIGN). Together, they form a formidable jury and will work together to identify outstanding designs.



Top row, from left to right are Francine Houben, Taku Satoh, Lovorika Banovic and Lin Xiao-yi. Bottom row, from left to right are Tnop Wangsillapakun, Liza Chong and Aaron Nieh.

Executed by the Taiwan Design Research Institute and organized by the "Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs", the annual Golden Pin Design Award is the longest-running international design award that celebrates products or projects expressly created for Chinese-speaking communities, offering entrants an unprecedented opportunity to prove their prowess in the world's largest market. Since its transformation into an international award in 2014, the Golden Pin Design Award has called for international entries and invited international experts in creative design to serve on the jury each year. This year, the size of this year's jury is the largest yet, which is made up of experts from 14 different countries and regions: the US, Canada, Germany, Japan, the UK, Italy, Thailand, South Korea, Netherland, Denmark, South Africa, Philippine, Taiwan, and Mainland China.

The first-time juror Tom Dixon is internationally known for his groundbreaking designs. His personal works as well as those created through his eponymous brand are frequently collected by world-class museums, such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and he has even been honored by the British royal family for his design contributions. As such, he is regarded as one of the most representative figures of contemporary British industrial design. This time, he has cordially agreed to serve on the jury for the final selection of the Golden Pin Design Award and Golden Pin Concept Design Award, so the innovative designs that catch his eye will be worth keeping an eye on.

Japanese graphic design master Taku Satoh has created numerous outstanding works in various fields, ranging from corporate identity to product design. A winner of multiple awards, he is highly regarded in his industry, and will look to provide his unique insights when he serves as a juror in the final selection of the two awards mentioned above.

Fellow final selection juror Dutch architect Francine Houben is the founding partner and creative director of Mecanoo, a world-renowned and multinational architectural firm; she has received international acclaim for her architectural designs, which include the Library of Birmingham in Birmingham, UK; the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Boston, U.S.; and National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Disease Prevention-Related Designs Will Have the Opportunity to Register for Free

Entries for the Golden Pin Design Award must be completed, commercialized products or completed projects, and entrants would be vendors or design teams. Due to the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the call for entries has been extended until July 15 (Thu.); benefits for early bird registration have been extended to June 30 (Wed.) (GMT+8 Taipei). Additionally, the 2021 Golden Pin Design Award will continue to encourage designs related to disease prevention, in that those who apply in writing and are determined by the organizer as meeting qualifications will get the opportunity to register for free.

The early bird registration deadline is fast approaching, so take advantage while you can! For more information and the full list of jury this year, please visit GPDA's official website: https://www.goldenpin.org.tw/en