99 Taxis Has Surpassed 100 Million Downloads Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie , the leading mobile data and analytics provider today announced that the ride hailing app 99 – Private Driver and Taxi , which shares the same Chinese parent company, Beijing Xiaoju Technology, as DiDi - Rider , has surpassed 100 million downloads globally 2.5 years since it reached its first milestone of 50 million downloads after its initial launch in July 2012 on Google Play.

99 Taxis sets itself apart with its distinct focus on users' power of choice, transparency and smart-wallet coupon integrations. Not only does 99 Taxis allow its users to choose how they ride, ranging from private drivers to corporate travel, but also to choose how they pay for it – whether it's cash, card, or through services such as PayPal. The app shows transparent pricing that is updated in real-time during a passenger's ride. Its coupons are also integrated with smart-wallets and 99 Taxis applies the best discount automatically before a ride is booked.

Although Brazil is 99 Taxis's biggest market, it operates in more than 160 countries, with the United States, India, Portugal, and Argentina rounding out the top 5 markets by download volume. Its Google Play app has reached the top 5 daily rank in terms of downloads across 26 countries in the Maps & Navigation category since launch and has reached number 1 in Brazil and Iraq.

Over the past 12 months from October 2020 to September 2021, 99 Taxis has remained the #1 most downloaded ride hailing app in Brazil and #7 worldwide in terms of iOS and Google Play downloads. This is particularly noteworthy given that some apps, such as DiDi - Rider and Ola Cabs , were able to break into the top 5 globally in part due to larger customer bases in the respective regions where the apps are headquartered. With an average cumulative rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars from more than 2 million reviews since launch, 99 Taxis is set to continue transforming how millions of people travel.

