A2Mac1 is pleased to announce the opening of its new Korean and South-east Asia sales office in Seoul, Korea

Today, A2Mac1, the worldwide leader in automotive competitive benchmarking data & cost intelligence, announces the opening of its new sales office in Seoul.

PARIS, France and SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure and strengthen its continuing collaboration with its rapidly growing customer based in Korea and the South-east Asian markets, A2Mac1 is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in the center of the Seoul automotive ecosystem. A2Mac1 has also reinforced its local team in charge of the Korean market to support the growth of its customers across the whole region through innovative and tailored solution. These include the build of a local cost engineering lab to reflect its position being the worldwide leader in cost engineering and benchmarking within the global transportation ecosystem.

John Jang, A2Mac1 Head of Sales Korea and South-east Asia said:

"I'm pleased to have joined A2Mac1 to further grow our expansion in the Korean Automotive market as well as driving our expansion within other verticals and markets in South-east Asia. Serving already most of the OEMs, A2Mac1 will intensify its leader position across the world and in Korea to serve a broader market. As the global frontrunner in benchmarking and costing services, we offer through our unique Benchmarking Platform high quality and secured data and best in class insights to support the latest innovations and trends."

About A2Mac1

A2Mac1 is the world leader in the competitive benchmarking industry for the automotive sector with more than 600 employees across 9 offices and benchmarking centers around the globe. Our competitive benchmarking services as well as our cost analysis services, provide us a proven track record of unlocking key insights to more than 500.000 professionals across the entire automotive value chain (OEM, OES, Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier, Universities, Consulting firms and raw materials provider).

Our unique easy-to-use 3D platform supports them in optimizing design and materials, generating innovation and cost savings.