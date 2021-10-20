AAC Technologies' Investment in SWIR Vision Systems Inc.

HONG KONG, Oct 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. ("AAC", HKEx: 2018), announced investment in the Series A financing round for SWIR Vision Systems Inc. ("SWIR Vision Systems"). SWIR Vision Systems is a company pioneering the next generation of image sensor solutions for industrial automation, consumer electronics, AR/VR system, autonomous vehicles and other applications. This investment is in line with AAC's long-term strategic to further expand in the optics industry on the back of the company's unique Wafer-level Glass ("WLG") technology and high-end precision manufacturing capabilities.



"We are appreciative of this strong vote of investor confidence in our team and our technology," said George Wildeman CEO, SWIR Vision Systems. "The reception we've encountered in the industry has been extraordinary. We look forward to expanding our business in the industrial imaging market, while working with the world's top automotive and consumer electronics companies to explore applications of our fully scalable CMOS-based SWIR sensor solutions".



Antonino Parrinello, Head of Corporate Development at AAC Technologies said, "We are also pleased to participate in the Series A financing round for SWIR Vision Systems. SWIR Vision's has the cutting-edge sensor technology, CMOS-based Acuros CQD image sensors which promise to usher in a new era of advanced 2D and 3D imaging sensors that meet the challenging cost and performance requirements in key strategic markets such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial imaging."



It is reported that, based on a unique quantum-dot photodiode sensor design, SWIR Vision's patented sensor solutions have delivered the highest resolution, commercially available short-wavelength infrared ("SWIR") cameras in the world. The cameras are already in use inspecting high volume production semiconductor chips in the world's largest semiconductor chip fab. SWIR Vision plans to use its Series A funding to advance the company's CQD sensor solutions, to grow the company's SWIR camera business in the global industrial and defense markets, and to engage strategic customers in the consumer electronics, automotive and advanced sensor markets.





