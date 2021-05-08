Aaseya Receives the Client Innovation Award for Social Responsibility from Pega

HYDERABAD, India, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaseya, Pega Gold Partner, received the Client Innovation Award for Social Responsibility from Pegasystems at PegaWorld iNspire 2021. This prestigious award from Pega recognizes Aaseya for the excellence in delivery and innovation of a COVID-19 rapid response solution for StepChange Debt Charity.

The solution developed on the Pega Platform™ and Pega Customer Service supports up to 10,000+ concurrent users hosted on Pega Cloud. It facilitates the end-to-end processing of applications for financial relief due to the COVID-19 debt situation.

Quickly designed and built within weeks, the StepChange CVPP product assesses candidate suitability with six online questions. Those that qualify are routed to complete a more detailed income and expenditure analysis that helps StepChange develop its assistance plan. CVPP also leverages Pega Chat to support online conversations between the applicant and StepChange experts.

Commenting on the award, Pankaj Jain, Aaseya CEO, said, "We are honored to receive this award from Pega. It is testimony to the in-depth Pega expertise, cross-industry domain knowledge, and consultative delivery capabilities of the 400+ strong Aaseya professional services team. In the last three and half years, we have come to be recognized as a partner of choice for clients who look to engage a transformative provider of Pega solutions and services." Adrian Bignall, Global Head of Sales & Customer Success for Aaseya, said, "We are privileged to receive this award as well as being able to support StepChange, who deliver a vital service to UK Citizens at this challenging time."

"Pega is pleased to present the Client Innovation Award for Social Responsibility to Aaseya for the outstanding work they have delivered to our joint customer StepChange Debt Charity. We look forward to growing our partnership with Aaseya during 2021," said Carola Cazenave, vice president, global partner ecosystem, Pegasystems.

About Aaseya

Aaseya is a leading professional services company specialising in Digital Transformation through the rapid delivery of Low Code and Digital / Robotic Process Automation Technologies. Aaseya's 400 consultants specialise in the agile delivery of the Pega Platform, delivering faster time-to-business value for their customers. Aaseya's Gold Partnership status with Pega is based on its significant Pega Practice size and the large number of successful Pega implementations.

Aaseya operates in 10 countries, working with Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Government organisations, delivering innovative enterprise solutions in the areas of Customer Experience, Business Operations, Legacy Modernization, Case Management, and CRM. Aaseya is a subsidiary of YASH Technologies, a Global System Integrator, with 6,000 employees serving 400 customers globally, specialising in delivering business transformation through IT.

Visit us at www.aaseya.com and www.yash.com