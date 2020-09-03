AAT Selects CargoChain for Supply Chain Visibility GlobeNewswire September 03, 2020

Australian Amalgamated Terminals delivers innovative solutions that boost operating efficiency across the automotive supply chain

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CargoChain, Inc, supplier of the market’s leading cargo visibility and information sharing platform, announced that Australian Amalgamated Terminal (AAT) has selected CargoChain to serve as their innovation platform for information sharing services and transparency. AAT is Australia’s largest vehicle import service provider and is responsible to meeting the growing demand of vehicles, which exceeded 600,000 last year.

“The Australian automobile market is vital to our national economy, and it is our job to manage the import and quarantine process in a way that safeguards the environment and meets customer expectations”, said Vincent Macheda, General Manager, CBD at AAT. “We understand the need to innovate, particularly with respect to visibility and coordination amongst trading partners. CargoChain’s open, API-based platform provides us with the ability to build custom applications that fit our business and get our trading partners on board quickly”, Vincent, said.

CargoChain CEO, Jonathan Colehower commented, “We are excited to welcome AAT as a customer. AAT’s drive for innovation compliments CargoChain’s vision for supply chain visibility. We look forward to working with Vincent and his organization as they continue to develop on the CargoChain Platform.

AAT currently has three applications operating on the CargoChain platform to enhance workflow management between its supply chain partners, including brokers, Australian customs, planners, and service contractors. Through tighter coordination and better visibility, AAT will improve its operating efficiency and expand its capacity to meet market demand.

About CargoChain, Inc. CargoChain, Inc is transforming the way people share information. Its technology is revolutionizing traditional, one-to-one collaboration with its API-based platform with native blockchain capabilities. CargoChain is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Christchurch, New Zealand and Geneva, Switzerland.

Contact: Tony DavisPhone: +64 21 886 696Email: tdavis@cargochain.com