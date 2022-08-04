AAX Crypto Exchange Announces Sponsorship of Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit

About AAX

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES - Media OutReach - 4 August 2022 - AAX , a crypto exchange for everyone, is delighted to announce its participation as a Featured Sponsor at the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit 2022, Eurasia's largest blockchain event of the year and a key meeting place for the world's top crypto companies and entrepreneurs. AAX marked its sponsorship of the event with a prominent presence at Istanbul Airport, drawing attention to the event for the thousands of people who will enter the country over the next couple of days.Istanbul is a fitting host for the fourth annual edition of Blockchain Economy Summit. Modern Turkey is among the societies that are the most receptive to crypto. A recent study by Forrester commissioned by AAX found that 16% of Turkey's population – approximately 13.6 million people – own Bitcoin. It means that Turkey is one of the most significant regions in the world that are driving crypto adoption forward.Headline speakers at this year's edition of the summit include Alex Bornyakov, the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the entrepreneur Carl Runefelt, MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor and many more. Also joining the speaker's list are a number of representatives from AAX, including its VP of global marketing aka Head of Research & Strategy, Ben Caselin, Head of Impact Lab Timothy Wong, and Country Director for Turkey Anadolu Aydınlı. Ben Caselin, VP of global marketing and Head of Research & Strategy at AAX said:"Our presence at the Istanbul summit also marks our expansion into Turkiye as one of our target markets. In Turkiye there is an understanding of Bitcoin and digital assets beyond trading and investing alone. Digital assets including stablecoins are a necessity here and AAX is ready to serve this market beyond the confines of its urban centers to bring the benefits of digital assets to everyone."Istanbul is an excellent gathering point for the region's growing crypto community. To be part of that, AAX has appointed Anadolu Aydınlı as its Country Director in Turkey, where he will lead the local team in expanding AAX services in the region. As a Turkish-American lawyer with a LLM in Cryptocurrency Arbitration, he previously held roles in other major crypto exchanges like Binance, Bybit, and Glassnode/Accointing. Also, he is a board and advisory member of multiple fintech projects, as well as a columnist for Karar."Everyone has the goal of being as established as they can be in a crucial market like Turkey, but we are taking a step further by expressly focusing on local partnerships, sustainability, and philanthropy. We have one of the most crypto-native teams in Turkey right now, with deep exchange and product knowledge to help hyper-accelerate our growth in this market we call home. We are ready to not only continue the journey of digital asset adoption in Turkey but help our users reach their maximum potential via our product," said Anadolu Aydınlı, Country Director of Turkey at AAX.AAX has a growing community presence in Turkey.Just prior to the summit, AAX hosted a successful meetup event in Istanbul on July 26 that saw the local crypto community come together for a panel discussion involving speakers such as Eren Ozkan, Principal & Vice President at Mastercard, Sima Baktas, Founder at CryptoFemale Turkey and Max Lurya, CEO at EnoughTea – with AAX's Caselin moderating the discussion.Hashtag: #AAX

