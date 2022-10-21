AAX Unveiled as a Gold Sponsor of Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022

AAX to launch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Campaign

AAX recognized by CryptoCompare as the second-largest exchange in terms of spot and trade volume, with a value of $57 billion+

About AAX

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 21 October 2022 - AAX , a global digital asset exchange, will participate in the Vietnam Blockchain Summit (VBS) 2022, the largest blockchain event in Vietnam to date, as a Gold Sponsor on 19-20 October. The event brings major industry and government leaders together with high-profile blockchain experts for conversations about global digital assets adoption.AAX’s VP and Head of Research & Strategy, Ben Caselin, will deliver a keynote speech at the conference, discussing the future of online trading and how mass adoption is most likely to advance while highlighting the rapid growth experienced within the digital assets sector. The key to AAX’s mission is a recognition of the important impact digital assets have on the global economy, a dedication to their innovation, and a commitment to elevating grassroots adoption in emerging markets.Timothy Wong, Head of AAX Impact Lab, will also share insights in a separate panel discussion that explores Web3 development against a backdrop of declining crypto valuations.As a Golden Sponsor of the 2-day conference, AAX aims to highlight the importance of digital assets to Vietnam, support the digital asset ecosystem in the country, and demonstrate the enduring potential of the asset class to transform economies and communities across Asia and the world. According to a 2021 study carried out by Statista, Vietnam ranks second among the top 10 unbanked nations and many in the country have limited access to standard financial services and modern banking services. Digital assets are critical in filling this gap in emerging markets, particularly in Vietnam.“Many industry observers may have overlooked how critical emerging markets are to integrating digital assets into the global economy,” says Caselin. He elaborates:“When thinking of emerging markets, there is a tendency among the world’s largest financial firms to view these high-potential markets as peripheral. That’s a bias; when it comes to the adoption of bitcoin and digital assets generally, these markets are not peripheral - instead, they are the primary sites of practical adoption.”To coincide with the summit and promote the participation of AAX, the company will be launching a FIFA World Cup campaign. Summit attendees will have an exclusive chance to win tickets to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, to be played between the 20th of November and the 18th of December.AAX continues to expand and grow rapidly, with a diversified Savings plan and APYs of up to 80% on certain digital assets. As a global exchange, AAX strives to facilitate the use of digital assets for building a fairer and more inclusive financial system. AAX was recently recognized and ranked by CryptoCompare as the exchange with the second-highest quarterly growth— in 2022 alone, it grew by 285% and its Q3 trade volume exceeded US$57.2 billion. CoinGecko also acknowledged AAX as one of the top 20 and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges globally.Hashtag: #AAX

AAX is a top-tier digital assets exchange that caters to a global audience, with a vision of bringing the benefits of digital assets to everyone. Through an accessible range of products and by contributing to the conversation about digital assets and culture, we aim to empower the estimated 96% of people worldwide who do not yet own Bitcoin and other digital assets to build better and more inclusive economies.



Favored by more than three million users in over 160 countries, AAX is the first exchange to use the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive the adoption of Bitcoin. We are also the first to be powered by a world-class matching engine, offering high-yield savings packages, 200+ spot pairs, deeply liquid futures markets, regular discounts on major tokens, and a range of on-and off-ramp products.



aax.com



Welcome to visit AAX official website for more information： https://www.aax.com/



For the latest news, you can follow AAX social media platforms to learn more：



https://t.me/aaxcommunity

https://twitter.com/AAXExchange

https://www.instagram.com/aaxexchange/

https://www.facebook.com/AAXExchange

https://discord.com/invite/nMJf6QnPAa

https://www.youtube.com/c/AAXExchange

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aaxexchange/



