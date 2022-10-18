Abaxx submits Carbon futures contract notification to Monetary Authority of Singapore, finalizing European LNG contract

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (NEO:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer of SmarterMarkets™ Media, submitted an initial Notification of Impending Listing of Futures Contracts to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.



Highlights:

Initial submission of carbon futures contract specifications to Monetary Authority of Singapore progresses effort to address final regulatory license and launch conditions

An initial portfolio of LNG futures contracts, including European LNG contract, in final development iteration prior to submission

Market development on metals contracts continue during events in October



On Monday October 18, 2022 Abaxx Exchange Pte. Ltd. submitted an initial Notification of Impending Listing of Futures Contracts to the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The futures contract is designed to address the price discovery and risk management needs of emission market participants active in the emerging Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM). The Notice is required for all new products to be listed at launch and subsequently.

Abaxx Exchange will be filing similar submissions for other products it intends to list at launch including LNG futures contracts in the coming weeks. Launch of the Registered Market Operator and Approved Clearing House as well as the futures contracts intended to be listed by ACX remain subject to final regulatory approvals.

The additional contract submissions will not delay the orderly process of satisfying the final conditions related to the Registered Market Operator and Approved Clearing House licenses. The Company intends to provide further regulatory milestone updates subsequent to filing its 3Q-2022 management discussion and analysis.

Concurrently, the Abaxx LNG physically settled futures contract portfolio, including a European delivery contract, is in its final iteration following cycles of deep market consultation. This is a fundamentally differentiated approach using physically delivered contracts as opposed to those based on cash settled indices. These LNG futures contracts are independent of, and complimentary to the platform functionality enabling the bundling of carbon offset credits to LNG cargoes.

“Our collaborative multi-year engagement with the global commodities trading community has delivered key benchmark contracts required for orderly and transparent pricing of crucial energy transformation commodities,” said Dan McElduff, President of Abaxx Singapore. “Abaxx has taken a detailed, bottom up approach to developing physically-deliverable contracts that will enable clear price signals, intending a better balance of physical markets with broad buyer and seller of last resort competition. Persistent engagement on the evolving needs of the global energy trading community over the past eighteen months in particular revealed Europe as a critical LNG demand center requiring more price transparency and better hedge effectiveness than current exchange benchmarks offer.”

Josh Crumb, Abaxx CEO added, “Inadequate hedging tools and divergent price benchmarks has led to less trade, difficulty to secure delivery and margin financing, and has lessened the ability of markets to solve impending crises like we’re currently seeing in European commodity supply. Beyond the current market challenges in LNG, Abaxx is best positioned to deliver to our stakeholders by focusing on market infrastructure challenges before they present themselves. The market is in urgent need of better benchmarks and more transparent buyer and seller of last resort markets for global energy, in addition to voluntary carbon market (VCM) infrastructure. We’re looking forward to revealing our carbon-neutral commodity market structure in early 2023, and we’re pleased to submit our first VCM futures contract to the MAS this week.”

Metals market development has accelerated fortuitously when metals industry participants are gathering in Europe. The Abaxx development team will be on the ground at key industry conferences in October, continuing efforts to provide sorely needed solutions for pricing and hedging metals that are critical to the transition.

