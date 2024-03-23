Abayabuth shares tips on what to wear for Eid celebrations

Once the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, celebrations for Eid come to the forefront of people’s minds, and with that, what to wear for Eid celebrations.

—

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was known to have worn his best cloak on Eid, so it’s only right that Muslims worldwide put in effort and time in choosing their outfits.



Eid serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, sacrifice and gratitude in Islam and whilst there is no strict dress code for this significant affair, many Muslims like to dress up and wear their best clothes for the occasion.



AbayaButh specialises in modest clothing in the UK that is primarily worn by muslim men and women. Aisha Jandari, a representative from the company said: “Dressing for Eid celebrations is a way of showing respect and celebrating with joy and festivity, with modesty at the forefront.”



Dressing for Eid across the world



Aisha continues: “Each culture has its own style and sense of dressing for Eid, so whilst traditional garments are worn by Muslims, they will look different across the world.

"Pakistani men and women will typically wear a traditional Salwar Kameez, whilst women in Palestine will wear a thobe that is intricately embroidered and embellished with small mirrors. Arabian people favour a checked headscarf that is paired with a white kandura, and Moroccan women will usually wear a jilbab that is finished with a hood while Malaysian women often choose brightly coloured hijabs that are paired with long gowns and some countries in Africa often wear a colourful dashiki that is designed to represent the joy of Eid.

"Whichever style or design of clothing you choose to wear for Eid, all of it will be cut modestly to show respect for the celebration.”



Modern interpretations of Eid attire



Whilst modest dressing is still at the heart of Eid dressing, there are more and more fusion outfits that are seen at these celebrations that will combine traditional elements with contemporary styles.



Modern Eid outfits like abayas or kaftans that are designed with embroidery and embellishments allow Muslims to wear outfits that are both stylish and appropriate for the occasion.



Aisha added: “Accessorising modern Eid outfits also allows you to elevate the look without compromising modesty. Pair your Eid dresses with your best jewellery and decorate your hands and feet with traditional henna designs.“



White, pastel shades and vibrant hues all serve as the beautiful colour palette for Eid attire, symbolising purity, renewal and joy.



Celebrating Eid at home with your family is a blessing, and showcasing your best outfits whilst promoting unity, compassion and generosity within the Muslim community is just part of embracing your cultural heritage.



