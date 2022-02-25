Agreement underpins mutual commitment to step-up digital transition in water management

Synergy to facilitate pathways to decarbonisation and zero-emission

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB's Motion business area and Keppel Energy Transition Centre Pte Ltd (KETC), the innovation and technology arm of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd (KI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will see the two partners deepen their collaborative efforts to jointly explore, develop and deploy advanced digitalization solutions in the water management ecosystem. The MoU combines ABB's domain knowledge and expertise with Keppel's extensive experience to pursue new possibilities of interconnectivity and efficiency, both from a process as well as energy usage perspective.



ABB and Keppel sign memorandum for digital collaboration

Singapore's water management has been widely regarded as one of the world's best with state-of-the-art technologies deployed to ensure its resilience. A range of ABB products and solutions, including connected energy-efficient motors and variable speed drives enabling data insights, together with automation and control systems as well as instrumentation and water analyzers are adopted to drive down environmental impact from energy intensive processes involved in the safe and sustainable supply of water.

"The water industry is in the midst of a pivotal transition and by working jointly together, we hope to identify opportunities which will not only scale up digital adoption but more importantly elevate Keppel Infrastructure's operating resilience and performance to the next level," said Goh Eng Kwang, Executive Director, Project Management and Executive Director, Water Services.

"The goal is really two-fold. The first is looking at the water life cycle holistically to optimize the interaction of big data, clear analytics, and smart devices, and how we can improve data oversight, plant performance, life cycle maintenance as well as utilization of capital assets. The second is centered on accelerating the industry's shift towards net zero, bringing Keppel a step closer towards our own sustainability goals."

Primary areas which will be prioritized under the memorandum include:

Knowledge sharing on digitalization and low carbon water technologies

Establishing potential areas for collaboration in smart power distribution; mobile-connect for remote assistance; and

Developing a predictive maintenance plan using the ABB Ability™ Condition Monitoring platform to analyze data and receive expert support for better decision making

"We are deeply committed towards working with Keppel to accelerate the deployment of smart technologies to meet Singapore's water needs today and into the future. In this respect, the MoU is a cornerstone in our bonded water story. Both companies have worked extensively in this industry and we look forward to bringing out the best from each other to build on Singapore's water management success," said R Narayanan, Senior Vice President, Asia, ABB Motion Business Area.

Water demand in Singapore is currently around 430 million gallons a day and is likely to double by 2060. To boost its water security, Singapore is looking at desalination as a weather-proof source of water for its ever-growing population of 5.5 million. Desalination is expected to meet up to 30 percent of Singapore's water demand by 2060. While the availability of desalination contributes immensely to Singapore's water resilience, it is an energy-intensive process requiring modern methods to boost efficiency and sustainability.

In 2020, ABB deployed a host of cutting-edge technology, including automation and control systems as well as instrumentation and water analyzers, at the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant (KMEDP), one of the most advanced desalination plants in the world designed to produce 30 million gallons of clean water every day.

"Digitalization is the future of water in Singapore. As Singapore seeks to mindfully meet its water needs while limiting greenhouse gas emissions, there is an urgency to tap into emerging technologies which empowers insights for safer, smarter and more sustainable operations. The key is rethinking and taking bold steps to break new grounds together," Narayanan added.

Keppel Infrastructure is a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, a Singapore flagship multinational company providing solutions for sustainable urbanization. KI provides solutions for some of the world's most pressing challenges through its power & renewables, environment and new energy businesses by leveraging its proprietary technology, strong technical expertise and proven operating capabilities.

KI has a track record of developing energy and environmental infrastructure end-to-end, including power generation assets, waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities, large-scale district cooling systems, as well as NEWater and desalination plants. In Singapore, it operates a 1,300-megawatt high efficiency gas-fired combined cycle power plant and a utility pipe rack and pipeline network in Jurong Island. It is also Singapore's leading electricity retailer, and the first and largest district cooling systems developer and service provider. Globally, through Keppel Seghers, it is one of the leading WTE technology providers with more than 100 project references in 20 countries.

KI is expanding its presence, in Singapore and overseas, in areas such as power generation, waste management, district cooling, renewables and energy storage, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and other clean energy opportunities.

