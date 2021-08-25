ABB Supports Growth of Indonesian Colocation Market With Indokeppel Data Center Project

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB has delivered Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), PowerWave 33, for efficient power protection at IndoKeppel data center in Indonesia.

The Indonesian data center market has experienced significant growth over recent years, following increasing demand for internet and social media with an estimated 29 million new users[1] and a boom in the e-commerce sector which has managed to grow by 37%[2]. Government initiatives are further accelerating the growth for digital infrastructure and greater connectivity across the country. All of which are contributing to a boom in innovative data center solutions.

ABB in Indonesia with the support of the local authorized distributor, PT Vektordaya Mekatrika has successfully delivered Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) PowerWave 33 for IndoKeppel Data Centre 1 (IKDC1), a colocation data center campus in Bogor, Indonesia, located about 35 km south of Jakarta, Indonesia.

IKDC1 will be developed over three phases across a 7-hectare data center campus and will feature approximately 105,300 square feet in its first phase of prime space for servers and cabinets. Keppel Data Centers has a track record in owning, developing, and managing high-quality carrier-neutral data center facilities that support mission-critical computer systems. Strongly committed to sustainable business practices, Keppel Data Centers offers a comprehensive range of wholesale, build-to-suit and colocation solutions built to the highest industry standards.

The Indonesian facility is targeted for operational delivery in 2021 and will offer future development capacity for IndoKeppel's clients to scale-up their IT infrastructure effectively in Indonesia.

The project brings together the expertise of local Indonesian conglomerate Salim Group and Keppel Data Centers to jointly develop and operate the high-availability carrier-neutral data center. The joint venture will also support the nation's transition towards Industry 4.0 and future proof the region with reliable, smart, and sustainable infrastructure.

When in operation, this quality data center will offer concurrent maintenance standards for power and cooling, making it an attractive proposition for hyperscale cloud players, financial institutions, and local enterprises.

This project will leverage ABB's PowerWave 33, an online double conversion UPS, that delivers continuous power availability to network-critical infrastructures of both data centers and process control environments. Offering maximum power protection, the PowerWave 33 has a small footprint and uses less energy than comparable products, thus delivering significant savings. It offers up to 96% efficiency in double conversion or 99% efficiency in eco-mode across a wide load range.

"We understand our customer's need for secure power to keep critical infrastructure running 24/7. They need smart and reliable power protection, and this is where ABB's UPS portfolio plays a critical role to ensure uptime, " said Jorge Aguinaga, ABB's Head of Electrification business in Indonesia. "ABB PowerWave 33 delivers a great combination of energy efficiency and overall power performance for the data center industry."

The PowerWave 33 offers flexibility to accommodate an increase in power requirements and to provide n+1 parallel redundancy. Easy installation and maintenance form the basis of the core design of this standalone UPS system with front access to electrical connections and fully serviceable components. The PowerWave 33 is available over a model range of 60kW to 500kW and can be configured to operate as a single, standalone UPS or as a multi-cabinet UPS system with up to ten UPS cabinets connected in parallel, achieving a total power capacity of up to 5MW.

PowerWave 33 is ideal for medium-sized data centers, office and building power protection, process automation and other critical processes.

ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.

ABB's Electrification Business Area is a global leader in electrical products and solutions, operating in more than 100 countries, with over 200 manufacturing sites.

