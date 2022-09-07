ABB supports PLN to keep the lights on at this year's G20 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia

ABB helps Indonesian power company PLN to implement Zero Downtime initiative

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB is deploying medium-voltage protection relays to Indonesia's state-owned power company, PLN, to support them in protecting the electrical system during disturbances. This is part of Zero Downtime (ZDT) project, initiated by PLN, which aims to improve the reliability of the island nation's power supply, starting with a pilot in the Labuan Bajo resort, which will be hosting flagship events as part of this year's G20 summit which will focus on the sustainable energy transition.

The electrification rate in the East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) province where Labuan Bajo is located, is around 96.7 percent. There are still a large number of villages which are without electricity. Addressing the area's power issues is essential, not only to keep the lights on during the G20 events being held in the area in September, but also to help local businesses and resorts become more competitive, as Labuan Bajo has been identified as one of the Indonesian government's five super-priority tourist destinations – an initiative which will help boost tourism in Indonesia.

To resolve the current power problems, PLN initiated a pilot scheme for business customers in NTT with peak power of more than 200 kVA. Customers signing up to its Zero Downtime (ZDT) service are supplied by two or more feeder sources that operate in parallel. If one of the power sources experiences a problem, the alternative source will take over, so there is no break in service and power supply is guaranteed 24/7.

Agustinus Jatmiko, General Manager of PLN Regional Main Unit of NTT said "ZDT services require deployment of the latest technology when facing the new challenges with high complexity. To overcome these challenges, PLN is working together with various technology providers who have experience in this field so that the targeted level of supply reliability can be reached and constantly maintained, just like on the other strategic projects."

He also added that several advanced technical solutions are utilized and integrated within the electrical systems of the Super Priority Tourism Destination (DPSP) Labuan Bajo to prevent ZDT's premium customers from experiencing blackouts. All system parts, starting from generating equipment, distribution, to protection of the electrical system, are considered to mitigate potential causes of blackouts.

"One example of the advanced technology utilization, which is currently installed in the Labuan Bajo ZDT electrical system, are the medium voltage (20 kV) feeders protected with line differential protection enabling us to detect and isolate faults along the feeders in a fast and selective manner", he added.

Working in collaboration with PLN, ABB has supplied over 50 protection relays from its Relion® 615 series, the REF615 and RED615 products, for the ZDT project. These protection relays are designed to protect the electrical system during disturbances. When a fault is detected, the protection relay will automatically initiate protective measures and actions to safely ensure the electrical supply is not interrupted. The protection relays also allow interoperability with devices from other manufacturers in the same system. The relays will be in operation in the third quarter of 2022.

Nanang Permana, Product Marketing Specialist in Digital Substation Products from ABB said: "As Indonesia takes the role of G20 Presidency, it is fitting that the 2022 summit will focus on what attending heads of state and government from 19 of the world's major economies and the European Union (EU) can do to support the sustainable energy transition. A key part of this is providing renewable and reliable energy to communities around the world. In Labuan Bajo, our Relion protection relays will do just that; delivering grid reliability as the area bids to become one of the country's priority tourist destinations."

Labuan Bajo will be hosting the Trade, Investment, and Industry Ministerial Meeting and working groups in September, which will take place as part of the G20 summit, being held across Indonesia. Ministerial meetings are organized independently from the Summit, and usually Heads of State and Government endorse some of the key outcomes achieved by the Ministers. Last year, the Trade, Investment and Industry meeting was focused on COVID recovery plans.

For more information, please visit: https://new.abb.com/medium-voltage/digital-substations/campaigns/615-campaign and go.abb/digitalsubstations

