ABB UPS system supports PLN to ensure reliable power protection at this year's G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia

ABB is supporting Indonesia's state-owned power PLN to protect power supplies at this year's G20 summit in Bali

state-owned power PLN to protect power supplies at this year's G20 summit in Self-contained UPS on-wheels is specially constructed to support critical infrastructure, giving PLN the flexibility to deploy and protect power at different locations during the event

ABB's compact PowerWave 33 UPS provides energy efficiency

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB is deploying PowerWave33 UPS systems in Bali to support PLN, Indonesia's state-owned power company, in their preparations for this year's G20 summit. ABB's PowerWave 33 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) will play a key role in guaranteeing continuous power availability to PLN's network-critical infrastructure.

For maximum flexibility, PLN is deploying the ABB technology in a fleet of custom-built mobile UPS trailers or locally known as "UPS mobile", which will provide back-up power support at locations around Bali. Each mobile container integrates a complete lineup of state-of-the-art equipment, using valve regulated lead–acid (VRLA) batteries to power the ABB Powerwave systems. ABB is supplying UPS Powerwave 33 devices with capacities ranging from 100 kVA to 250 kVA.

Rajeni Ray, ABB UPS Sales Specialist, said "As Indonesia takes on the G20 Presidency role, it is fitting that the 2022 summit will focus on the transition to cleaner energy, which is one of the highest priorities from the Government of Indonesia. Our PowerWave 33 UPS supports this commitment, offering maximum power protection with a small footprint and using more efficient energy than comparable products to deliver significant savings."

The ABB PowerWave 33's small footprint saved space in the mobile containers, and its energy efficiency enabled PLN to optimize the battery size, delivering significant additional savings. The PowerWave achieves efficiency of up to 96% in double conversion or 99% efficiency in eco-mode across a wide load range.

PowerWave 33 is a popular solution for various applications such as data centers, medium-sized office and building, power protection, process automation and other critical processes. It is available over a model range of 60kW to 500kW and can be configured to operate as a single, standalone UPS or as a multi-cabinet UPS system with up to ten UPS cabinets connected in parallel, achieving a total power capacity of up to 5MW.

The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit takes place November 15-16. 2022 in Bali, Indonesia. The Summit is the pinnacle of the G20 process where intense work takes place within Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups. In 2022, the Summit will focus on three priorities to provide a comprehensive exit strategy to support global post-pandemic recovery: Global Health Architecture, Digital Economy Transformation, and Energy Transition.

—

For more information, please contact:



Communications Manager PT ABB Sakti Industri Electrification, Indonesia Astrid Damayanti Email : astrid.damayanti@id.abb.com







ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

Electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way, ABB Electrification is a global technology leader in electrical distribution and management from source to socket. As the world's demand for electricity grows, our 50,000+ employees across 100 countries collaborate with customers and partners to transform how people connect, live and work. We develop innovative products, solutions and digital technologies that enable energy efficiency and a low carbon society across all sectors. By applying global scale with local expertise, we shape and support global trends, deliver excellence for customers and power a sustainable future for society. go.abb/electrification