AbbVie Employees in Asia Volunteer in Annual Week of Possibilities to Support 2,266 Members of the Community

Employees in Asia joined the global efforts to make a difference in local communities.

Employees across 8 locations in Asia contributed a total of 1,870 service hours, supporting 2,266 people.

The teams across the region organized 18 voluntary programs, in partnership with 25 organizations.

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie, today announced that it recently organized an annual "Week of Possibilities" volunteering program in Asia. Employees around the region teamed up with non-profit partners to give back to their local communities through volunteerism and hands-on service projects, impacting more than 2,000 people across Asia.

"This year, we are thrilled to be able to hold Week of Possibilities in Asia," said Peggy Wu, Vice President, Asia, AbbVie. "Supporting local communities is a cornerstone of our culture. In line with our commitment to giving back, we hope to not only offer an enriching volunteer experience for our employees, but also create a meaningful impact on our environment and for the underserved."

From June 8 to July 6, 810 employees across 8 locations in Asia contributed a total of 1,870 service hours supporting 25 non-profit organizations through volunteer projects such as revitalization of local communities, donation drives, and environmental preservation efforts. The participating locations were Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, India, Taiwan, and South Korea. The service activities, which were designed and implemented in partnership with the non-profit organizations, were aligned with the needs of communities in the respective countries. The activities were split into 2 overarching themes: social welfare and environmental conservation.

5 participating locations were involved in providing aid to the needy. Employees across Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia collaborated with their partners to serve their communities by distributing food and groceries to disadvantaged individuals and families. In Hong Kong, volunteers spent time with the elderly through a shared meal and engagement activities. Additionally, 228 employees in South Korea improved air purification for people with disabilities by creating a moss wall and painted portraits of people with cancer and rare and incurable diseases.

Meanwhile, 3 locations contributed to AbbVie's environmental conservation efforts. 126 volunteers in Taiwan participated in clean-up projects at selected sites, collecting around 103kg of waste. 184 employees in India took part in projects involving painting and gardening, upcycling of items, and supplying groceries. Finally, 40 volunteers in the Philippines assisted with planting 1,000 mangrove seedlings and providing hygiene and Covid-19 care kits to 20 families in the coastal region.

"We have always been passionate about environmental education and protection, and we certainly felt the same enthusiasm from AbbVie's volunteers. Our collaboration with AbbVie is a positive step forward in our efforts in making a notable difference in ecological care," said Cheng Han Wen, Executive Secretary of the Friends of Daan Forest Park Foundation, a non-profit organization who had partnered with AbbVie Taiwan as part of the program.

"I am very happy that the children of our school will be able to enjoy a colorful learning environment," added Aslam, Principal of Green Lawns English School, one of the partners in India. "I would like to thank iVolunteer and AbbVie for their thoughtful initiative. It has really brought joy to our students and teachers."

"It was heartening to see 40 of our employees based in the Philippines so committed in acting as environmental stewards during the mangrove tree planting and coastal clean-up activities. We aspire to continue supporting our people's passion towards leaving greener footprints and making more eco-friendly community impacts," said Egbert Juson, Business Unit Head, Philippines, Asia Emerging Markets, AbbVie.



AbbVie’s seventh “Week of Possibilities” volunteering program in Asia featured employees around the region teaming up with non-profit partners to give back to their local communities through volunteerism and hands-on service projects to benefit their communities.

You can view a video on AbbVie's Week of Possibilities volunteer initiatives in Asia here.

AbbVie's Week of Possibilities started in 2014 and is now a global tradition for the company. It is funded in part by the AbbVie Foundation and focuses on service projects in the local communities in which AbbVie employees live and work around the world.

Learn more about AbbVie's Week of Possibilities at abbvie.com/givesback.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About The AbbVie Foundation

The AbbVie Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, is dedicated to having a remarkable impact for local communities in need around the world through a commitment to building sustainable health care systems and effective educational programs. For more information, please visit www.abbviefoundation.org.