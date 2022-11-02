ABeam announces Brand Ambassador for 2023: Football Player Nguyen Cong Phuong

TOKYO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABeam Consulting announced that player Nguyen Cong Phuong officially became the Brand Ambassador of ABeam Consulting. Accordingly, player Nguyen Cong Phuong will accompany ABeam Consulting in many projects.

As one of the prominent faces of the Vietnamese "golden players" generation, striker Nguyen Cong Phuong not only impressed the audience with his outstanding talent but also became an inspiration for efforts for young players. Taking advantage of the inborn gift, the player born in 1995 has been making a consistent effort to become successful as today.

Talking about his career, player Nguyen Cong Phuong said: "In professional football as well as in daily life, I always set goals and do my best to realize them. I believe that if I do my best and with all my heart, I will always reap the results I deserve, and in fact, I have had certain achievements. However, my professional football journey still has many challenges in the future. Football is a team sport, so I will try to perfect my skills to contribute to the team's overall success."

The passion for football and the effort and persistence of the Nghe An hometown player are one of the important factors for ABeam Consulting to choose him as the Brand Ambassador. A Representative of ABeam Consulting – Mr. Ryohei Oda, Managing Director of ABeam Consulting Vietnam said: "Nguyen Cong Phuong is a Vietnamese international footballer who has played in South Korea, Belgium, and Japan, among other places. ABeam Consulting, as an Asian global consulting firm, also assists many Asian companies in expanding their business scale from their home country to the global. ABeam Consulting will continue to assist more Vietnamese businesses in growing and becoming global players. I believe this is an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate our global consulting capabilities in Vietnam and Asia. ABeam will assist our clients in Vietnam, Japan, and Asia in collaboration with player Nguyen Cong Phuong."

Mr. Ryohei Oda also affirms that ABeam Consulting is constantly innovating, carrying out the mission of providing quality digital transformation services, and bringing innovative technology solutions to the sports industry as well as other industries, both for Vietnamese enterprises and global corporations.

Regarding this potential collaboration, ABeam Consulting expressed its desire to become the unit behind the success of talents, promote their abilities, and reach the peak of their careers. With a global scale and a digital transformation solution ecosystem with major global partners, ABeam Consulting is not only a solid launch pad for Vietnamese businesses going global but also a bridge with solid local knowledge and a team of seasoned consultants to connect international and local businesses.

