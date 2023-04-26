Abhishek Goyal One Spot Realtors --SociallyPoint Foundation Recognises Abhishek Goyal's Role In The Financial Sector With the Pride Of India Award

Abhishek Goyal, Founder of One Spot Realtor Finance, has been awarded the Pride of India Award by the SociallyPoint Foundation for his excellence in the finance sector. The award recognizes Goyal's leadership, passion, and ongoing industry brilliance.

—

SociallyPoint Foundation has recognized Abhishek Goyal, the Founder of One Spot Realtor Finance, as one of its Pride Of India award winners for the first time. SociallyPoint Foundation is an organization on a mission to create and establish a network that covers the whole country. The foundation, which is an MSME recognized by the Government of India, awarded Abhishek Goyal for his excellence in the field of finance in the 21st century.

The prestigious award program announced Abhishek Goyal as a winner of the Pride Of India Award on Sunday, 23 April 2023. The award recognizes Abhishek Goyal's ongoing industry brilliance, passion, and leadership, as well as the financial maestro's strategic role in leading One Spot Realtors Finance, a trusted financial services company in India. The award follows his win of the Best Investor Of The Year Award, which he also received recently this year.

Abhishek Goyal, who stepped into the financial sector relatively young, initially without specific goals or purpose, is now one of the most trusted names in the Indian finance sector. His background includes working in equity research, administration, modeling and analytics, IT, and corporate finance advisory with over ten years of experience. He had held senior roles at the Equity Research and Corporate Finance Advisory – again in the financial sector.

"It is with great pleasure and a measure of pride that I share to you this great news. I received the Pride Of India Award for my valuable role in the nation. It makes me feel great to be awarded for my hard work and commitment. I am grateful for this recognition and will stay true to its worth,” says the acclaimed finance enthusiast.

The news follows the announcement that One Spot Realtor Finance has enjoyed its most successful year ever when it comes to industry recognition. This recognition of excellence and innovation in finance boasts of the company’s positive track record of financial investment achievements and reliable client engagement. The award won by Abhishek Goyal is based on merit and client feedback.

His company, One Spot Realtor Finance, a highly confidential boutique business consulting and strategic business consulting firm, is a global market leader in providing start-up solutions, modeling and analytics, equity and research, corporate financial advisory, administration, and IT services. These assured and comprehensive customizable solutions help individuals, businesses, and organizations meet their goals and objectives to achieve the untapped potential of their financial strength.

One Spot Realtor Finance is indeed spearheaded in the direction under the expertise and guidance of Abhishek Goyal. The company provides a timely response, on-schedule completion, and expert handling of work to grow the business and produce better business outcomes.

One Spot Realtor Finance is a leader in global professional loan, insurance, and financial services. The company's founder, Abhishek Goyal, helps its customers make daily critical decisions. He provides expert and real financial solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized services and technology.

Contact Info:

Name: Abhishek Goyal

Email: Send Email

Organization: One spot Realtors

Website: https://www.onespotrealtorfinance.com/



Release ID: 89092453

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.