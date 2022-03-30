Abingdon Confirms 5 Year Focus

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abingdon Global Assets, the institutional investment management company, confirms its strategic approach to its overall investment strategy for the coming five-year period with private equity leading its long-term investment focus.

Whilst the investment company has historically balanced its portfolios between international private equity opportunities and global property investments, the company has announced that it is the private equity market that it sees as a priority for its funds and will be increasing the proportional split that this market receives from its investment monies.

Statistics released by Abingdon Global Assets show that whilst both the property and private equity portfolios are scheduled to provide healthy positive returns for its institutional partners, private equity has proven to be a slightly more attractive and popular option for the group's investors as the potential growth rates are seen to provide a greater level of perceived opportunity.

This preference reflects many investors' current and predicted appetite for investment risk and demonstrates a keen desire from investors to put growth before security with private equity often being seen as a more volatile market for ongoing performance measures.

Whilst Abingdon secures both its international property and private equity portfolios with assets owned by the underlying investments, property is often cited as being more stable with the brick-and-mortar presence often being cited as giving investors confidence and comfort.

With the latest and updated release of Abingdon's five-year investment strategy, a planned split of the overall portfolio will see private equity investments accounting for 70% of all investments managed by the group with its property portfolio accounting for the remaining 30%.

As part of the increased focus on private equity, Abingdon Global Assets has expanded its corporate acquisition program globally and has identified insurance and financial services as the primary sector for further investment with a specific target of acquiring insurance intermediary networks based throughout the Asia-Pacific region.