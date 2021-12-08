Abreco Group Invest in Blockchain Technology to Enhance Visibility Networks

Digital Transformation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE based Abreco Group announces strategic partnership with #dltledgers, Singapore-based blockchain inter-enterprise software company, which provides blockchain/AI/ML- based intelligent solutions to the logistics industry.



Abreco Group Invests in #dltledgers Blockchain to Enhance Visibility

As the world rethinks and repositions their supply chain strategies, freight forwarders and 3PL service providers like Abreco Freights UAE are striving for higher levels of visibility that emerging technologies can provide. The move to sign a 3-year strategic partnership with #dltledgers , Singapore, is part of the recent investments Abreco Group is making in innovative technologies to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

3PLs like Abreco Freights, are maturing in their adoption of advanced technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to respond to the disruptions and enhance customer experience.

With the adoption of the digital solution offered by dltledgers, Abreco freight will be able to

Improve their communication efficiencies with their network of customers and vendors (carriers, agents, and other related service providers). Enhance trust and provide data integrity. The document/data are verified in blockchain, providing a tamper-proof immutable record of the transaction information with audit trails. Speed up the entire flow of transport documents between network participants in a private and permissioned manner, reducing the data entry requirements to about 80%, Simplify amendments to data across the shipping process, streamline checks required for cargo and reduce manual errors, thereby, reducing risk/burdens of penalties related to custom / government authority compliances. Allows multiple stakeholders to share information access confidently and securely, saving time, costs and resources, while improving the customer service too. Shaji Mohammed , CEO of Abreco Group, commented, "We are dedicated to leading the digital transformation of logistics services in the UAE and the partnership with dltledgers is proof of our commitment to providing well-vetted, cutting-edge technologies to our customers."

Samir Neji, Founder and CPO of DLT, said, "Abreco Group is on a transformation journey to manage multiple clients through solutions and technologies. We are excited about the partnership and the opportunity to support Abreco in its digital initiatives to provide an integrated logistics and supply chain ecosystem covering multiple different parties, to provide best-in-class warehouse services, transportation services, distribution services and other value-added services. "

As the industry grows in complexity, a 3PL provider who can offer an integrated end-to-end solution has a distinct advantage. Having a technology partner like dltledgers, who can provide innovative digital solutions, fills the need and helps build a robust end to end system with control, visibility and flexibility. Going forward, a combination of dltledgers's technology experts and supply chain engineers will deliver full value insight on a wide range of logistics solutions on a co-innovation basis.

John George, Chief supply Chain Officer, dltledgers reiterated that for any robust end to end supply chain to be competitive, digitalizing and embracing newer technologies is the key. Logistics / deliver industry has huge potential in adopting block chain, AI & ML, in their operations and we thank Abreco group for leading this change in their organization. We at dltledgers are currently expanding this knowledge to other players in the logistics industry too.

Abreco Group is poised for exponential growth in the coming years, and this means creating robust systems and functionalities to match the growth. This involves working closely with customers, suppliers, and authorities to exploit the full potential of blockchain technology. The company is looking at regional and global expansions with vertical specialization. The technology investments are part of the efforts to bring improved automation, allowing data flows back and forth electronically, making the company more productive and ensuring data integrity in all its transactions.

Abreco Group

The Abreco Group is a diversified global enterprise, headquartered in UAE, comprising of 25 + companies across fourteen verticals. Abreco Group currently has interests that range from Freight, Transport, Energy, Oil & Gas, Banking, Hospitality, Distribution and Education. Started in 2010, Abreco Freight is a key vertical and has evolved over the years to be one of the leading international freight-forwarding divisions of Manchester Shipping LLC, which is one of the group companies.

Check out https://abrecogroup.com/

dltledgers

Distributed ledger Technologies (DLT) Pte. Ltd., Singapore is an inter- enterprise software company offering innovative digital applications using blockchain technology/AI/ML. Focussed on streamlining supply chain digitisation our goal is to support enterprise level blockchain adoption. Our enterprise grade blockchain apps are purpose build for collaborative commerce with ecosystem partners. Large corporates, banks, logistics service providers are enabled to run digital smart contracts, facilitate financing, traceability & improved visibility in blockchain with our own packaged blockchain connectors to legacy ERP, Mobile devices and other IOT devices.

Check out www.dltledgers.com