ABS Approves Ammonia Fuel Supply System for Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases

HOUSTON and TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABS issued an approval in principle (AIP) for a new ammonia fuel supply system (FSS) from Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases, part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.’s Industrial Division.



The ammonia fuel supply system features high efficiency pumps and an integrated fuel management system and can be installed in marine applications such as merchant ships. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“Ammonia promises to be one of the leading fuel alternatives in the energy transition. Along with safety excellence, our deep technical expertise in alternative fuels and engine designs makes us the ideal classification society for innovative projects such as this from Nikkiso,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

ABS offers industry-leading services in the application of ammonia as a marine fuel, as well as other alternative energy sources. Learn more here.

“As a world leader in marine LNG fueling systems, Nikkiso has the right experience and expertise to support customers’ safe transition to lower-carbon ammonia fuel,” said Konstantinos Fakiolas, Director of Marine, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases. “Nikkiso’s FSS for ammonia is designed under the principles of redundancy, enhanced reliability and robustness with the highest safety standards for mitigating leakages and slippages.”





Caption: In photo (from left) is Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development; Konstantinos Fakiolas, Nikkiso CE&IG Head of Marine; Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; and Joseph Pak, Nikkiso CE&IG President of Energy Infrastructure and Strategic Projects.



About Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (dba Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases) is a leading provider of cryogenic equipment, technologies and applications for clean energy and industrial gas market segments. The Group employs more than 1,600 people in 22 countries and is headed by Cryogenic Industries, Inc. in Southern California, U.S., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6376).

About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.

