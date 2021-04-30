Absen holds successful Global Webinar on Virtual Studio Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absen held a global webinar on Thursday as it highlighted its Virtual Studios solutions. Hosted by Absen Germany's Christian Czimny and joined by Totti Chen, CEO at Digital Fun, Wayne Romanowski, Video Production at 4 Wall Entertainment, Rene Amador, Founder and CEO of AR Wall, and Feifan Lu, Absen's Product Specialist. The group explored the new technology that many AV professionals have turned to create more visually appealing content.



Film Studio - TransQuebec inc, Canada, by Absen

Virtual Studio is no more mysterious than "LED on Cameras"

There's a highlight at the beginning when Romanowski described Virtual Studio with "LED on Cameras", which was seconded by Czimny. Since many people are afraid of the virtual studio because it sounds new. Romanowski, a senior industry expert who started using Absen LED products since 2005, revealed it's not that mysterious and there is no need to be afraid of the new technology.

Find the right professionals to make Virtual Studio profitable

The webinar also gave suggestions on implementing LED virtual platforms for the first time. Finding a professional team, integrator, or company for virtual studio solutions is a must according to Amador. "Having that person who understands the entire process even if we're just remote and just helping you remotely, that's going be really key to making virtual studio profitable." It is imperative for AV professionals to know how to implement LED technology to their projects.



Show imaging, USA, by Absen

Absen's capability in providing Virtual Studio Solutions

Feifan Lu presented Absen's products and solutions for the virtual studio, including PL2.5 Pro, AX1.5, MR4.8, and JP4.8. All Absen solutions come with the ultra-high frame rate and refresh rate helping reduce visual problems and meet advanced industry standards. Each of these products are carefully selected by Absen product managers and they believe the virtual studio is the way forward.

Overall, the webinar was a success with 848 views in total. This was a start of a global series on virtual studio solutions by Absen followed by a roundtable entitled "LED on Camera" on May 19th,2021. There are also future events being planned as well. Absen is looking forward to having more conversations with integrators and industry experts throughout the world. For more information on virtual studios, please visit www.absen.com.

