SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 12, Absen held the spring launch event live to the global audience, showcasing Absen's new-gen MicroLED display technology and three other innovative new products. The iCon3.0 series, a product Absen has continued to develop, is the 3rd generation of iCon series and a professional solution focusing on the conferencing area. The Aurora Series with 10,000nits brightness, shines like aurora in the outdoor installation. And the transparent product series, JadeDragon, a highly transparent LED screen, is a perfect eyecatcher for the cutting-edge store with its high brightness.



Absen Product Launch: Discover MicroLED and Brand-New Innovative Product Series

Absen's technology planning on MicroLED display

Mr. Stone, CTO of Absen, discussed Absen's technical research results. Since 2016, Absen's business has continued to adhere to MicroLED technology Innovation and breakthroughs, constantly leading the development of the industry. Now, the technical planning on MicroLED display has its core technology: co-operation with strategic partner for 10um accuracy chip on bonding technology. Absen's self-design program is used for chip binning & sorting. And the control system & software of 4k / 8k + HDR + 144Hz HFRv, ultra-black coating & painting is used for high contrast, self-design tools to control encapsulation uniformity.

In November, Absen will launch their MicroLED of 0.5mm pitch product.

With the advent of the 5G+8K ultra-high-definition intelligent micro-display, it also calls for the emergence of larger ultra-high-definition, seamless splicing panels, and MicroLED technology is bound to attract more and more attention.

Brand New Innovative Product Launch

The Industry Product Director, Christian Czimny led the audience through the journey and shared the details of these three latest new products.

Absenicon3.0 - One-Key Remote Control for Easy LED Display Use

Absenicon3.0 is Absen's standard-sized conference display. After nearly two years of continuous iteration and upgrading, it now integrates a display control, intelligent system, and audio and video without any other traditional external devices in a simple and elegant design. One of its highlights is that it can be remote controlled, with features like one-touch switching, channel switching, screen switching and menu settings. It's simple and easy to use, just like a TV remote.

Aurora Series, Ultra High Brightness LED Display

The Aurora series is a new DOOH product with 10,000 nits high-brightness vision, it accurately grasps the customer needs and market trends. A key feature of this product, is that compared to traditional products, the weight is reduced by 50%, and electricity bills can be saved by nearly 40%.

JadeDragon Series, Discover the hidden beauty

The JadeDragon series is Absen's new commercial display product. It is a light, thin and nearly transparent LED display designed for shopping malls, retail stores and other semi-outdoor curtain wall environment, with excellent heat dissipation performance, durability and a transparency rate of over 80%.

As the world's leading provider of trusted LED, Absen always adheres to the concept of "produce true products, provide true services, and restore the true world". Absen is continuously conducting product and technology research and development to ensure its products are on trend and keeps the customer's requirements in mind.

Absen will hold a new product launch conference in September 2021, please stay tuned to find out more.

To participate in Absen's spring launch event, please visit: http://live.vhall.com/704412905