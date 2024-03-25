Absolute Zero Plunge: The World’s First Cold Plunge System Designed for the Home Bath

Live on Indiegogo, Absolute Zero Plunge is a cold plunge for every space.

—

Absolute Zero Plunge just launched the first cold plunge system adapted for bathtubs. Now live on global platform Indiegogo, the innovative company is a breakthrough crowdfunding success story having raised nearly 350% of their initial goal.

Cold plunges are all the rage for good reason— research proves the health benefits of cold exposure, from physical recovery, metabolism, sleep, immune support, and improved mental health. Everyday people can experience benefits— from the weekend warrior who finally conquered chronic knee pain, to the overworked parent who claims ice baths are the secret to newfound energy.

Founder, Ethan Gorman, explains his tragic inspiration behind the invention, “I was introduced to cold plunging shortly after losing my brother last winter. Gathered at my parents’ home, my friends and I started going down to the river each night and jumping in. None of us had heard of ice baths or the benefits surrounding them. It was just a brief moment where all we had to think about was the unbearable cold. When I returned to my apartment in Cambridge MA, I had no way to keep up the practice. One thing led to another and I built out a cold plunge system for my bathtub. As I learned more about the benefits, and the community surrounding ice baths I realized there are probably plenty of other people in the situation as me, no yard, no swimming hole, just a bathtub.” Gorman’s challenge was to develop the right equipment as complete systems can easily run in the thousands.

How It Works:



Easy Setup: An adjustable padded adapter secures to any standard bathtub, stock tank, or vessel of any kind (handles rims up to 7 inches wide). Simply attach the quick-connect hoses, set the desired temperature on the chiller, and users are ready to take the plunge!

Precise Cooling: Delivers ice-cold temperatures as low as 37 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring the ultimate cold therapy experience.

Space-Saving: Detach the adapter when finished – no more bulky equipment cluttering the bathroom.

Affordable: Priced at $1019, Absolute Zero Plunge makes cold therapy accessible to everyone for one third or less the cost of competing cold plunge systems currently on the market.



Absolute Zero Plunge isn’t just about promoting the health benefits of cold water therapy. It’s about transforming lives. The company is committed to donating an incredible 50% of its profits to support addiction recovery programs through the Clean Cause Foundation.

Visit Absolute Zero Plunge’s Indiegogo campaign now to catch their 30% launch discount while helping a worthy cause: https://absolutezeroplunge.com/

About Absolute Zero Plunge

Absolute Zero Plunge is a small team of engineers based in Cambridge, MA developing the first ice bath adapter. Their goal is to make the benefits of cold plunging more accessible and affordable to all, while raising awareness and support for addiction recovery one plunge at a time.

Mediakit: https://app.milanote.com/1Rpq5R1NNMVJ4X?p=jcW123bTlpG

Contact Info:

Name: Chris Woods

Email: Send Email

Organization: Absolute Zero Plunge

Website: https://absolutezeroplunge.com/



Release ID: 89125250

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.