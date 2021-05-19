AC Milan and PacificPine Sports Join Hands to Launch AC Milan Academy in China

HONG KONG, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Milan and PacificPine Sports, China's premier sports academy, signed a long-term partnership to open new sports centres across mainland China.

The project sets to create an elite sports program to foster the sporting and personal growth of children under 18, with a specific focus on grassroots movement that includes the 5-12 years age group. AC Milan will be PacificPine's first partner in football, after gaining experience in other sports such as basketball and golf.

The new partnership is going to kick off in the city of Shenzhen where AC Milan is going to open the first world-class AC Milan Academy, before expanding with other sports centres throughout the country. The Club's expertise and tradition will be conveyed by an official AC Milan coach specialised in the Metodo Milan training system. The coach will oversee the development of the local staff through dedicated coaching programs. The trained staff will then be tasked with following the human and sporting development of all children involved.

Passion, excellence, expertise and teamwork are the founding values of the project, which aims to fully share and deploy the Metodo Milan and to foster the sporting culture and football excellence through initiatives designed to improve the kids' approach to sports.

Casper Stylsvig, AC Milan Chief Revenue Officer commented: "AC Milan Academy is a synonym for excellence and innovation aimed at the new generations. Through our experience and PacificPine Sports's expertise, we will have the opportunity to enhance our presence in the Chinese market at a more local level through a program that can convey the values of sport among the younger generations."

Raymond Roessel, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of PacificPine Sports, added: "We are extremely proud to kick off this project in Shenzhen with a fantastic Club such as AC Milan. We have always wanted to develop a football program in China – as football is the most popular sport in the country - and we believe that AC Milan is the right partner for it. AC Milan and PacificPine share the same ambitions in the Chinese market, so we are very pleased to start this new journey with the Rossoneri."

The partnership was officially signed during a digital event attended by AC Milan Chief Revenue Officer, PacificPine Sports Co-CEO and Co-Founder alongside AC Milan Honorary Vice-President Franco Baresi, who said: "We are delighted to go back to China and bring our professionalism and experience to Shenzhen through our Academy. We are also proud to give the opportunity to all the children who are going to wear our colours to join our big family. I'm sure that, together with PacificPine, we can do a great job for all the children and the new generations in China."

PacificPine Sports

PacificPine Sports is China's premier sports academy offering golf, basketball, tennis and football training, in partnership with leaders in the sports industry including the PGA of America. Established in 2018 to provide China's athletes unparalleled access to world-renowned sports programs and facilities, PacificPine Sports currently operates across 10 cities with over 6,000 students, 90 coaches, and 75 facilities. For further info www.pacificpinesports.com