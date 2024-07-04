Academy House Leveling Expands with New Central Location in New Orleans

—

Academy House Leveling is proud to announce the opening of a new field location at 230 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA 70130. This expansion aims to better serve the increasing demand for house leveling and foundation repair services in New Orleans and the surrounding areas. Our customers can now benefit from a more central location in addition to our home office on the Northshore, located at 303 Covington St, Madisonville, LA 70447.

With the new office in New Orleans, Academy House Leveling continues its commitment to providing exceptional service, competitive rates, and warranties. We understand the importance of reliable and efficient service in maintaining the integrity of your home, and our new location allows us to respond more promptly and effectively to the needs of our customers.

Customers can still use the same main number, (504) 592-7300, to reach us at any location for all house leveling and foundation repair services. Our experienced team is dedicated to delivering the highest quality workmanship and ensuring the stability and safety of your home.

The expansion into New Orleans is a significant step for Academy House Leveling, reflecting our growth and dedication to serving the community. We look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with our customers and providing top-notch services that meet their needs.

About Academy House Leveling

Academy House Leveling specializes in house leveling and foundation repair services. With years of experience, we are dedicated to providing reliable, high-quality service to ensure the safety and stability of your home. Our team of skilled professionals uses the latest techniques and equipment to deliver effective and lasting solutions for our clients.

