ACC and CPI Ronghe Sign Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement to Co-develop Distributed Solar in China

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Clean Capital Investment Holdings Limited ("ACC") today announced a strategic cooperation framework agreement with CPI Ronghe Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CPI Ronghe"). According to the Agreement CPI Ronghe intends to provide financial support for high-quality distributed solar projects developed by ACC in Mainland China.

ACC is a leading clean energy solutions developer, the company is committed to providing stable and efficient renewable energy solutions to large multinational and domestic firms throughout China. Its core businesses including distributed rooftop solar business, ground energy systems and energy efficiency upgrading services. ACC is the first wholly foreign-owned enterprise to develop distributed solar business in China with a cumulative installed distributed solar capacity of more than 140 MW.

CPI Ronghe is a professional financial leasing company affiliated to the State Power Investment Corporation Group and the chairman company of Shanghai Leasing Trade Association. It is positioned as an "energy ecosystem integrator" to provide market-competitive technology and finance services for new energy and energy ecology related industries at home and abroad.

The cooperation will promote business growth of both parties by leveraging respective professional and resource advantages, and make positive contributions to the realization of China's "dual carbon" goal.

About ACC

Asia Clean Capital ("ACC") is a leading clean energy solutions developer that serves large multinational and domestic firms throughout China. ACC Clean energy solutions including Rooftop Solar systems, Ground Energy systems, and Energy Efficiency Upgrading services. ACC is the first wholly foreign-owned enterprise to develop distributed solar business in China. Its shareholders include IFU, an independent government-owned sovereign wealth fund owned by the Danish government. Focused on rooftop solar projects, ACC invests and manages the projects, and provides the design, engineering, equipment, government approvals, installation, and long-term maintenance of solar systems. All electricity produced through ACC's solar projects is then provided to clients at agreed rates lower than when purchased from the local power grid. ACC's project sites are typically large production facilities with electric demand from one to twenty megawatts, existing clients including Nestle, Coca-Cola, Swire, COFCO, Danone, Volkswagen, SKF, Unilever, IKEA, Wahaha, Andritz, WISCO, VAST, Schindler, Lee Kum Kee, Tsuneishi etc. The company has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

