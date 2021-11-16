ACC Completes 10.5 Megawatt Rooftop Solar Project for Antai Building Materials

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Clean Capital Investment Holdings Limited ("ACC") announced that a 10.5 megawatt rooftop solar project by ACC in cooperation with Fujian Antai Building Materials Industry Co., Ltd. has been successfully connected to the grid this week.

Fujian Antai Building Materials is affiliated to Jinjiang Tengda Ceramics Co., Ltd., the company was founded in 1985. After 36 years of unremitting efforts, Tengda has developed into a famous trademark in Fujian province and a famous brand in Chinese ceramic industry. "TENGDA" brand products have gained a great deal of favor among the customers in China and more than 60 countries all over the world.

Tengda invested a new industrial park named Fujian Antai Building Materials Industry Co., Ltd. in 2003. ACC solar system has been installed on the rooftop of the industrial park. Electricity from the solar system will be provided to the park at competitive rates to ensure operational savings throughout the lifetime of the system.

In addition to monetary savings, the 10.5 MW rooftop solar system will assist the industrial park in achieving sustainability goals. With an estimated cumulative green power generation in excess of 260 million kWh over its 25-year lifetime, the system is expected to reduce approximately 3,300 tons of coal consumption; 8,900 tons of carbon dioxide; 1,720 kilograms of sulfur dioxide; 1,924 kilograms of nitrogen oxide; and 13,000 tons of water consumption annually.

Tengda Ceramics is one of China's top 500 most valuable brands, and ACC is excited to collaborate with Tengda on the solar project in Antai industrial park. In the new era of advancing socioeconomic transformation for the purpose of achieving China's 'Dual Carbon' goals, ACC looks forward to helping more socially responsible enterprises like Tengda to reduce energy cost and carbon emissions and realize sustainable development through the implementation of clean energy systems.

About Asia Clean Capital

Asia Clean Capital Ltd. ("ACC") is a leading clean energy solutions developer that serves large multinational and domestic firms throughout China. ACC Clean energy solutions including Rooftop Solar systems, Ground Energy systems, and Energy Efficiency Upgrading services. Focused on rooftop solar projects, ACC invests 100 percent of the project costs and provides the design, engineering, equipment, government approvals, installation, and long-term maintenance of solar systems. All electricity produced through ACC's solar projects is then provided to clients at agreed rates lower than when purchased from the local power grid. ACC's project sites are typically large production facilities with electric demand from one to twenty megawatts, existing clients including Nestle, Coca-Cola, Swire, COFCO, Danone, Volkswagen, SKF, Unilever, IKEA, Wahaha, Andritz, WISCO, VAST, Schindler, Lee Kum Kee, Tsuneishi etc. The company has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

